SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, bonds, swaps, call at 10:10 a.m. IST

MUMBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) – STOCKS: The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 0.5% at 84,380, while the broader NSE Nifty 50 advanced 0.5% to 25,830, led by oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, after it posted a rise in net profit in the September quarter. RUPEE: The Indian rupee rose 0.2% versus the U.S. dollar to 87.83, with sentiment caught between the after effects of last week's central bank driven rally, and a muted tone across Asian peers. GOVERNMENT BONDS: The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 98.69 rupees, with the yield little changed at 6.5158%, as traders awaited fresh cues. OVERNIGHT INDEX SWAPS: The one-year overnight index swap rate was little changed at 5.43%, while the five-year swap rate was also little changed at 5.62%. CALL MONEY: India's overnight call money rate was at 5.65%, and the overnight TREPS rate was at 5.58%. (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia)

