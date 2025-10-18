Soccer-Welbeck brace gives Brighton 2-1 win over Newcastle

BRIGHTON, England, Oct 18 (Reuters) – Danny Welbeck scored late in each half to hand Brighton & Hove Albion a 2-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Saturday. Welbeck put the home side ahead in the 41st minute, latching onto a Georginio Rutter pass and dinking home a beautiful finish, but Newcastle's big summer signing Nick Woltemade grabbed his side's first away goal of the season to level in the 76th minute. The 34-year-old Welbeck came to his side's rescue again, snapping up a loose ball and flashing a shot across Nick Pope and into the Newcastle net in the 84th minute to put his side back in front. The visitors continued to pour forward but Dan Burn, Woltemade and Harvey Barnes were all unable to convert late chances for Newcastle as the Seagulls held on to win. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

