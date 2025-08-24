South Korea Moves to Strengthen Labour Rights with New Bill

The National Assembly of South Korea passed a labour bill that broadens workers’ rights, Yonhap reported on Sunday. The ruling Democratic Party led the vote, pushing the “yellow envelope bill” through despite a filibuster by the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).

About the Labour Bill

The bill, which amends the Labour Union Act, is primarily designed to guarantee the bargaining rights of indirectly employed subcontracted workers, as per Yonhap.

The bill also prohibits companies from filing lawsuits for damages or provisional seizures against unionised workers, which many argue businesses have used to suppress strikes.

South Korea’s major business lobby groups have voiced opposition to the bill, saying that the bill could cause extreme confusion at workplaces and that it could also make companies’ business decisions, including overseas investments, a reason for workers’ collective action, disrupting their operations.

Labour groups welcomed the bill’s passage, with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) calling it “the historic fruit” of two decades of activist sacrifices, as per Yonhap.

KCTU’s Statement on Labour Bill

The KCTU, one of the country’s two largest umbrella labour groups, said, “(The) simple and undeniable truth” that “every worker has the right to unite and bargain has finally become law.” The group called for the government to come up with follow-up measures consistent with the bill’s spirit.

In a post on X, it said, “Just now, the National Assembly plenary session passed the amendment to Articles 2 and 3 of the Trade Union Act. It really took a long time. But it still doesn’t fully encompass the rights of all workers in this world and isn’t complete in blocking the tricks of employers who exploit workers. To secure and fully guarantee the labour rights of all working people, To eradicate the inequality that has become tiresomely entrenched in this society, The struggle of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions will continue. The implementation of this amendment will begin from March next year.”

