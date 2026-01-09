LIVE TV
Home > World > South Korea's Ex-President Yoon Faces Possible Death Penalty For 2024 Martial Law Bid, What We Know

South Korea’s Ex-President Yoon Faces Possible Death Penalty For 2024 Martial Law Bid, What We Know

Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol faces insurrection trial for 2024 martial law bid; verdict expected in Feb after final court session.

Yoon Suk Yeol faces insurrection trial for 2024 martial law bid. (Photo: Wiki)
Yoon Suk Yeol faces insurrection trial for 2024 martial law bid. (Photo: Wiki)

Last updated: January 9, 2026 16:59:25 IST

South Korea’s Ex-President Yoon Faces Possible Death Penalty For 2024 Martial Law Bid, What We Know

South Korea’s special prosecutor is set to request a sentence for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection charges over his brief 2024 declaration of martial law, as the lower court held its final trial session on Friday.

Yoon, accused of orchestrating an insurrection, could face life imprisonment or the death penalty under South Korean law, though the country has observed an unofficial moratorium and has not executed a death-row inmate since 1997.

During hearings at the Seoul Central District Court, prosecutors alleged that Yoon and former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun had been planning since October 2023 to suspend parliament and seize legislative powers.

Prosecutors allege Yoon sought to brand political opponents – including then-opposition leader Lee Jae Myung – as “anti-state forces” and detain them.

The then president and Kim also tried to manufacture a pretext for martial law by escalating tensions with North Korea through a covert drone operation, prosecutors have said.

While the botched bid to impose martial law lasted only about six hours, it sent shockwaves through Asia’s fourth-largest economy, a key U.S. security ally and long considered one of Asia’s most resilient democracies.

Yoon, 65, has denied the charges. The conservative has argued it was within his powers as president to declare martial law and that the action was aimed at sounding the alarm over opposition parties’ obstruction of government.

Dressed in a dark suit and white shirt and appearing noticeably thinner than at the start of the trial in February, Yoon sat with seven other defendants including Kim and legal counsel.

The session opened earlier than usual for defence arguments, followed by the prosecutors’ final arguments and sentencing requests relating to each of the defendants.

The court is expected to rule in February, capping more than a year of political upheaval following Yoon‘s martial law declaration on December 3, 2024, which was revoked within hours after lawmakers scaled fences to break through a security cordon around the National Assembly to vote.

Yoon was later impeached and removed from office by the Constitutional Court and a snap presidential election in June last year brought liberal-leaning Lee Jae Myung to power.

Yoon faces a string of other criminal charges, including obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant and abuse of power.

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 4:58 PM IST
Tags: martial lawsouth koreaSouth Korea newsYoon Suk Yeol

South Korea’s Ex-President Yoon Faces Possible Death Penalty For 2024 Martial Law Bid, What We Know

QUICK LINKS