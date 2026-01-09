LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Russia Unleashed 242 Drones, 22 Cruise Missiles, 13 Ballistic Missiles On Ukraine; 4 Killed, Dozens Injured,’ Says Zelenskyy

‘Russia Unleashed 242 Drones, 22 Cruise Missiles, 13 Ballistic Missiles On Ukraine; 4 Killed, Dozens Injured,’ Says Zelenskyy

Russia unleashed one of its heaviest aerial assaults on Ukraine overnight, firing hundreds of drones and missiles and leaving multiple civilians dead and injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the strikes deliberately targeted civilian life and critical infrastructure during an intense cold spell.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo Credits: X)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 9, 2026 16:25:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Russia Unleashed 242 Drones, 22 Cruise Missiles, 13 Ballistic Missiles On Ukraine; 4 Killed, Dozens Injured,’ Says Zelenskyy

Russia unleashed one of its heaviest aerial assaults on Ukraine overnight, firing hundreds of drones and missiles and leaving multiple civilians dead and injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the strikes deliberately targeted civilian life and critical infrastructure during an intense cold spell.

You Might Be Interested In

Kyiv And Multiple Regions Hit In Overnight Barrage

In a statement posted on X, Zelenskyy said Russia launched 242 drones, 13 ballistic missiles, one Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, and 22 cruise missiles in a coordinated overnight attack. Kyiv was among the worst-hit, along with several other regions, including Lviv.

Moreover, at least four people were killed in the capital, Zelenskyy confirmed, including a member of an ambulance crew. Dozens more sustained injuries. Around 20 residential buildings in Kyiv alone suffered damage, while emergency and recovery teams remain deployed across affected areas. 

You Might Be Interested In

Second Strike Hits As Rescuers Respond

Zelenskyy revealed that Russia carried out a second strike on a residential building at the precise moment when first responders were assisting victims of the initial attack. He described the tactic as deliberate and aimed at causing maximum civilian harm.

“Unfortunately, four people have been killed in the capital alone. Among them is an ambulance crew member,” he said, offering condolences to the victims’ families.

Energy Infrastructure Targeted Amid Severe Cold

According to the Ukrainian President, the timing of the assault was no coincidence. The strikes came during a significant cold spell, disrupting electricity and heating supplies and intensifying hardship for civilians.

“All possible efforts are being made to restore heating and electricity,” Zelenskyy said, adding that an Energy Staff meeting would be held to assess damage, equipment needs, and restoration timelines.

He also confirmed that a building housing the Embassy of Qatar in Ukraine was damaged by a Russian drone. Zelenskyy noted Qatar’s role in mediating prisoner and civilian releases, calling the strike particularly concerning.

Zelenskyy Urges Global Response, Stronger Air Defence

Calling the attack a “very loud reminder,” Zelenskyy appealed to Ukraine’s partners, especially the United States to respond decisively. He stressed that Russia must face consequences for choosing destruction over diplomacy.

Strengthening Ukraine’s air defence systems, he said, remains an urgent and ongoing priority. “No time should be lost in deliveries, production, or agreements,” Zelenskyy added, confirming that Ukraine would brief international partners at all levels on the attack and the support needed in response.

(Via Agency Inputs)

READ MORE: ‘Symbol Of Resistance’: Iranian Women Ignite Viral Protest By Lighting Cigarettes With Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Photos, See Pics!

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 4:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Aerial assaultcivilian-deathsdrone attackkyivMissile barrageRussia strikeStrikeukraine attack

RELATED News

‘Symbol Of Resistance’: Iranian Women Ignite Viral Protest By Lighting Cigarettes With Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Photos, See Pics!

‘Fix Your Own Country First’: Khamenei’s Sharp Message To Trump, Iran Supreme Leader Warns Rioters, Slams ‘Foreign Mercenaries’ In Emergency Address To Nation

Hypersonic Oreshnik Strike Shocks Ukraine: Know More About Russia’s Deadliest Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile

Unusual Plan To Acquire Greenland: Donald Trump’s Son Barron Trump To Marry Danish Princess? Here’s What The Viral MAGA Theory Claims

Who Is Reza Pahlavi? Meet The Exiled Crown Prince Of Iran, Catalysing Protestors Who Chant ‘Death To The Islamic Republic’

LATEST NEWS

‘No Protest From TMC Over Attacks on Bengal Migrant Workers’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED Raid Protests as ‘Electoral Advantage’ Politics

‘Russia Unleashed 242 Drones, 22 Cruise Missiles, 13 Ballistic Missiles On Ukraine; 4 Killed, Dozens Injured,’ Says Zelenskyy

Reliance Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani Gears Up For India’s Biggest Listing In 2026 As Valuation Hits $180 Billion

Who Is Kandararu Rajeevaru? Sabarimala Chief Priest And Member Of Prominent Tantri Family In Kerala Arrested In Controversial Gold Theft Case

Indian Markets End Weak For Fifth Day: Elecon, IEX Slide While Nalco, Hind Zinc Gain

PV Sindhu Advances To Semis After Akane Yamaguchi Retires In Quarterfinal In Malaysia Open 2026

Tu Yaa Main Teaser: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gaurav Weekend Getaway Goes Wrong, Romantic Thriller Promises Chills

Kerala Horror: Stepmother Burns Five-Year-Old’s Private Parts With Heated Spatula for Bedwetting, Abuse Exposed After Child Couldn’t Sit in Class

‘Kaha Se Aate Hai Aise Log’: Ghaziabad Restaurant Worker Caught Spitting On Tandoori Roti; Arrested After Video Goes VIRAL

Sahi Unveils Scalper 2.0 — A High-Performance Upgrade Built with Traders, For Real Markets

‘Russia Unleashed 242 Drones, 22 Cruise Missiles, 13 Ballistic Missiles On Ukraine; 4 Killed, Dozens Injured,’ Says Zelenskyy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Russia Unleashed 242 Drones, 22 Cruise Missiles, 13 Ballistic Missiles On Ukraine; 4 Killed, Dozens Injured,’ Says Zelenskyy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Russia Unleashed 242 Drones, 22 Cruise Missiles, 13 Ballistic Missiles On Ukraine; 4 Killed, Dozens Injured,’ Says Zelenskyy
‘Russia Unleashed 242 Drones, 22 Cruise Missiles, 13 Ballistic Missiles On Ukraine; 4 Killed, Dozens Injured,’ Says Zelenskyy
‘Russia Unleashed 242 Drones, 22 Cruise Missiles, 13 Ballistic Missiles On Ukraine; 4 Killed, Dozens Injured,’ Says Zelenskyy
‘Russia Unleashed 242 Drones, 22 Cruise Missiles, 13 Ballistic Missiles On Ukraine; 4 Killed, Dozens Injured,’ Says Zelenskyy

QUICK LINKS