‘Russia Unleashed 242 Drones, 22 Cruise Missiles, 13 Ballistic Missiles On Ukraine; 4 Killed, Dozens Injured,’ Says Zelenskyy

Russia unleashed one of its heaviest aerial assaults on Ukraine overnight, firing hundreds of drones and missiles and leaving multiple civilians dead and injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the strikes deliberately targeted civilian life and critical infrastructure during an intense cold spell.

Kyiv And Multiple Regions Hit In Overnight Barrage

In a statement posted on X, Zelenskyy said Russia launched 242 drones, 13 ballistic missiles, one Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, and 22 cruise missiles in a coordinated overnight attack. Kyiv was among the worst-hit, along with several other regions, including Lviv.

Moreover, at least four people were killed in the capital, Zelenskyy confirmed, including a member of an ambulance crew. Dozens more sustained injuries. Around 20 residential buildings in Kyiv alone suffered damage, while emergency and recovery teams remain deployed across affected areas.

Second Strike Hits As Rescuers Respond

Zelenskyy revealed that Russia carried out a second strike on a residential building at the precise moment when first responders were assisting victims of the initial attack. He described the tactic as deliberate and aimed at causing maximum civilian harm.

“Unfortunately, four people have been killed in the capital alone. Among them is an ambulance crew member,” he said, offering condolences to the victims’ families.

Energy Infrastructure Targeted Amid Severe Cold

According to the Ukrainian President, the timing of the assault was no coincidence. The strikes came during a significant cold spell, disrupting electricity and heating supplies and intensifying hardship for civilians.

“All possible efforts are being made to restore heating and electricity,” Zelenskyy said, adding that an Energy Staff meeting would be held to assess damage, equipment needs, and restoration timelines.

He also confirmed that a building housing the Embassy of Qatar in Ukraine was damaged by a Russian drone. Zelenskyy noted Qatar’s role in mediating prisoner and civilian releases, calling the strike particularly concerning.

Zelenskyy Urges Global Response, Stronger Air Defence

Calling the attack a “very loud reminder,” Zelenskyy appealed to Ukraine’s partners, especially the United States to respond decisively. He stressed that Russia must face consequences for choosing destruction over diplomacy.

Strengthening Ukraine’s air defence systems, he said, remains an urgent and ongoing priority. “No time should be lost in deliveries, production, or agreements,” Zelenskyy added, confirming that Ukraine would brief international partners at all levels on the attack and the support needed in response.

(Via Agency Inputs)

