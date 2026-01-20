LIVE TV
Spain Declares Three Days Of Mourning After Tragic Train Crash Kills At Least 40 People Nationwide in Spain

Spain has announced three days of national mourning after a devastating train crash near Adamuz, Córdoba killed at least 40 people. Rescue operations continue amid twisted wreckage as investigators examine possible rail infrastructure failure, with human error largely ruled out so far.

Spain Mourns Deadly Train Crash: 40 Killed, Probe Focuses on Possible Rail Infrastructure Failure(Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 20, 2026 02:01:07 IST

Spain will declare three days of mourning starting Tuesday, the day when the country will try to cope with the deadliest train accident in more than ten years. 

It is still a very difficult situation for the rescuers who are working in the area that had been flattened by the train crash and are going through the wreckage of the twisted steel that lies in and around Adamuz, Córdoba. The total number of deaths is now at least 40, with many more people injured.

Critical Infrastructure Failures and Investigation Status

The investigation into the disaster is currently focusing on a broken joint on the rails identified by technical sources. While the high-speed train, operated by Iryo, was less than four years old and had passed inspection just days prior, the impact occurred on a section of track recently renovated in May.

Despite the modern nature of the network, Europe’s largest high-speed system, the Spanish commission for rail accidents is scrutinizing reports of infrastructure issues previously flagged by unions.

Experts are particularly concerned with how a derailment occurred on a straight stretch of track, with some officials suggesting that “human error is practically ruled out” in favor of mechanical or structural fatigue.

Emergency Response and Victim Identification Challenges

The recovery work is still very difficult because of the impact, which was “incredibly violent” and tossed away some people up to hundreds of meters.

In Adamuz, the local government has used the municipal hall as a temporary center for crisis management, where they help families give DNA samples for the purposes of identification.

The emergency teams are using heavy machines to get into the carriages, which were referred to by the regional officials as a “twisted wreck,” and the death count is still to be confirmed.

The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has pointed out that the commitment to clean forensic inquiries is there and also recognized the deep shock of a society that regards its modern railway network as the main symbol of national pride and safety, and thus, the situation has affected them very deeply.

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 2:01 AM IST
