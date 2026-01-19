Spain Horror: Two High-Speed Trains Derail On Madrid–Andalusia Route, At Least Two Dead, Many Injured, Chaos Unfolds

A horrific rail accident has occurred in southern Spain, where two high-speed trains have come off the tracks in the town of Adamuz, Córdoba. The accident took place on the busy Madrid-Andalusia route and involved an Iryo train, which was coming from Málaga to Madrid, and a second train going to Huelva.

First reports are indicating a very terrible situation and destruction, with the death toll and injury estimates already reaching unacceptable figures. Rescue teams are already dealing with the situation and trying to save people who are said to be trapped in the mangled cars.

High-Speed Derailment

The force of the collision and the subsequent high-speed derailment was so tremendous that the passengers compared the impact to a strong earthquake. The Iryo train, which had around 300 passengers at the time of the incident, found its back carriages taking the maximum structural destruction.

The train headed towards Huelva was on the neighboring track, but the double derailment has totally immobilized the local rail network.

The survivors narratives, which included that of the journalist Salvador Jiménez, paint a picture of horror and terror where the walls of the buildings were vibrated and destroyed. The search for bodies is still in progress, although the local health workers and the medics have already established a triage station for the wounded near Adamuz; nonetheless, an official count of the victims is still forthcoming.

Infrastructure Negligence

After the disaster, the dialogue went abruptly to negligence in infrastructure and safety of the entire Spanish railway system. Carina Mejías, a congressperson in Spain, gave a very critical opinion about the present government soon after the accident.

She claimed that the accident was not a chance failure but rather a direct result of years of poor investment and absence of close monitoring on the Madrid–Andalusia line.

While the rail safety agencies are starting their forensic investigation of tracks and signaling systems, the people are already asking why two different trains on adjoining lines were affected at the same time.

