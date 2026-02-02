‘Spirits Took My Son’: Father Files FIR Against ‘Jinns’ After Minor’s Abduction In Pakistan

Pakistan: In an unusual turn of events, police in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi district have registered an abduction case against a “jinn” after an 11-year-old boy went missing, local media reported on Sunday. The case, lodged at the Taxila Police Station, has drawn attention for its extraordinary claims involving supernatural forces.

Boy Missing For 10 Days, Father Files FIR

According to reports, the child disappeared from his home on January 21 and failed to return for over 10 days. Concerned by the prolonged absence, the boy’s father approached the police and filed a First Information Report (FIR).

In the complaint, the father alleged that ‘jinns’ had forced his son to run away. He further claimed that this was not the first such incident, stating that his son had allegedly been “abducted” by supernatural entities multiple times in the past but would return home after short intervals.

This time, however, the boy’s continued absence prompted the family to seek legal action.

Unusual Allegations Recorded In FIR

The FIR reportedly names ‘jinns’ as responsible for the child’s disappearance, making the case one of the rare instances where supernatural beings have been cited in a formal police complaint.

Local media noted that while police have registered the case, investigations in such matters typically focus on tangible leads and possible human involvement.

Not The First Such Case In Pakistan

This is not an isolated incident in Pakistan’s legal history. In earlier cases, similar claims have surfaced. In Lahore, a woman once filed a complaint alleging that jinns were responsible for her married daughter’s disappearance, a matter that eventually reached the courts.

In another high-profile case, a special investigation team was constituted by Lahore police to probe a six-year-old disappearance of a woman believed by her family to have been abducted by a jinn. The team was formed on the directions of the Lahore High Court to trace the missing woman.

The Rawalpindi case has once again sparked debate over superstition, belief systems, and how law enforcement navigates such extraordinary claims while pursuing conventional investigative procedures.

