Springfield, Oregon: Man Fatally Shot By State Troopers After Stabbing Two Police Officers On Gateway Street

Springfield, Oregon Stabbing: A man was shot and killed by Oregon State Police troopers on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly stabbing two Springfield Police Department officers during a confrontation on Gateway Street.

Springfield, Oregon Stabbing Details

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to a business on Gateway Street at approximately 2:37 p.m. on July 30 after receiving reports of a “disorderly subject,” local media reported.

When contacted, the suspect allegedly “brandished two knives and threatened to fight the officer,” the department said in a statement. As one officer called for backup, the individual proceeded to stab two officers, inflicting “significant injuries,” according to Springfield Police Lt. George Crolly.

Oregon Troopers Respond, Suspect Shot

Oregon State Police troopers responded to the scene and attempted to take the suspect into custody. “An officer-involved shooting occurred” during the arrest attempt, Lt. Crolly said in a news release. The suspect was shot and died at the scene “despite attempts at life-saving measures,” the statement added.

Both injured Springfield officers were transported to a nearby hospital, local media reported. Their current condition has not been disclosed.

Oregon Police Secures Scene

The area near Happy’s Car Wash, located off Gateway Street, was cordoned off with police tape, and traffic was restricted for several hours as authorities processed the scene. Lane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Tim Wallace confirmed that traffic disruptions would continue for “several hours.”

Samantha Brophy, manager at the nearby Denny’s restaurant, described the intense moments following the incident. “It looked like 10 or 15 cops started running across from the hotel into the Happy’s Car Wash over there,” she said. “And then you heard like a ‘pop, pop, pop,’ and I knew it was gunshots of some sort, and then a bunch of people were running.”

Authorities have assured that there is currently no threat to the public.

