Stanford, Harvard, and Now OpenAI: Meet Akshay Jagadeesh – Newest Recruit to Sam Altman’s AI Team

OpenAI has hired Akshay Jagadeesh, an Indian-origin man, as a research resident. His key responsibilities at the OpenAI include advancing safety research and keeping a track on use of AI to enhance progress in health and medicine.

Jagadeesh has reportedly studied human brain for around ten years, which became a major reason for his joining at the OpenAI. He disclosed the news on his social media account X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’m thrilled to share that I’ve joined @OpenAI as a research resident, focusing on safety research and AI for health. After nearly 10 years studying the brain, I’m excited for this next chapter building AGI to accelerate medical progress and scientific research!” Jagadeesh was quoted as saying.

Who is Akshay Jagadeesh?

Jagadeesh has completed his PhD from Stanford University in Psychology and Computational Neuroscience, his LinkedIn profile reveals. Post PhD, he was involved in research process that extended to around three years at Harvard Medical School. Besides this, he was enrolled as research assistant at several leading institutes, which include California University, Berkeley, and Humboldt University in Germany.

I’m thrilled to share that I’ve joined @OpenAI as a research resident, focusing on safety research and AI for health. After nearly 10 years studying the brain, I’m excited for this next chapter building AGI to accelerate medical progress and scientific research! #feeltheagi — Akshay Jagadeesh (@akjags) September 7, 2025







“My career began with a focus on understanding how the brain enables perception and behavior, using computational models to connect neural activity with cognition. After nearly a decade of academic research, including a PhD at Stanford University and a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard Medical School, I have transitioned into industry to apply these insights more broadly,” Jagadeesh says in his LinkedIn profile.

What Will Akshay Jagadeesh Do at OpenAI?

Jagadeesh explained that his work at OpenAI will focus on two main areas: making sure AI systems are safe, trustworthy, and aligned with human values, and finding ways AI can speed up progress in health and medicine.

OpenAI is an artificial intelligence company founded in 2015 by Sam Altman. OpenAI states that its purpose is to expand the use of AI for serving humanity. The company headquarter is situated in San Francisco. Popular AI tool ChatGPT is the product of OpenAI.

Born on April 22 in 1985, Sam Altman is the CEO of OpenAI. In 2015, he was the co-founder of AI tool DALL-E, with Elon Musk. He also served as the president of Y Combinator, a key startup accelerator.

Also Read: Will OpenAI Crush India’s AI Market? Experts Spill The Tea On The ₹399 ChatGPT Plan!