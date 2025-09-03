Is ChatGPT Down? Users Worldwide Report Outage, OpenAI Yet to Respond

Is ChatGPT down? Users worldwide are taking to social media, asking if the popular chatbot is down. Users are reporting a significant outage. On X and other social media platforms, users expressed their frustration over the massive disruption.

Downdetector has also reported that hundreds of users have filed reports in the last 20 minutes. Downdetector is a website tracking the online service status of sites reported to face disruption.

Since its launch, the chatbot has attracted users globally, with India making up the major chunk of users.

No statement has come from OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, yet.

This is a breaking story…