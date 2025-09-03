LIVE TV
Home > World > Is ChatGPT Down? Users Worldwide Report Outage, OpenAI Yet to Respond

Is ChatGPT Down? Users Worldwide Report Outage, OpenAI Yet to Respond

ChatGPT faces a major outage worldwide, leaving users frustrated. Downdetector reports hundreds of disruption reports. OpenAI has yet to comment.

ChatGPT down worldwide: Users report outages, Downdetector confirms surge in reports, OpenAI yet to respond. Photo/OpenAI
ChatGPT down worldwide: Users report outages, Downdetector confirms surge in reports, OpenAI yet to respond. Photo/OpenAI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 3, 2025 13:14:05 IST

Is ChatGPT down? Users worldwide are taking to social media, asking if the popular chatbot is down. Users are reporting a significant outage. On X and other social media platforms, users expressed their frustration over the massive disruption. 

Downdetector has also reported that hundreds of users have filed reports in the last 20 minutes. Downdetector is a website tracking the online service status of sites reported to face disruption. 

Since its launch, the chatbot has attracted users globally, with India making up the major chunk of users.

No statement has come from OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, yet.

This is a breaking story…

Tags: chatgptChatGPT downChatGPT outage

