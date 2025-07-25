Home > World > Is Starlink Down After T-Mobile’s Launch? Here’s What Elon Musk Said

Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service operated by SpaceX, is experiencing a widespread network outage. Thousands of users worldwide reported service disruptions, prompting Musk to apologize and promise a quick fix. The outage highlights the growing reliance on Starlink’s satellite connectivity, especially in remote areas.

Starlink faces a global outage; Elon Musk promises quick restoration as thousands report satellite internet disruptions. Photo/X.

Published: July 25, 2025 02:31:35 IST

Starlink, is reporting a widespread network issue with users taking to social media platforms saying the internet provider is down.  Elon Musk’s satellite internet service which is operated by SpaceX, confirmed the disruption and said it was working to restore the internet services.

Massive Starlink Outage Reported Worldwide

According to the Downdetector, more than 60,000 outage reports appeared on its platform that tracks internet and service disruptions.

Downdetector said that users from Colorado in the United States, Germany, and Zimbabwe reported  Starlink disruptions.

Musk on Thursday on his social media platform X said that Starlink’s direct-to-cell-phone service was “growing fast.”

Musk earlier launched his T-Mobile’s launch of a Starlink-powered satellite service called T-Satellite. The service is designed to keep mobile phones connected “in places no carrier towers can reach.” even in places under natural disasters.

Starlink Customer React

Some Starlink users took to social media to express frustration on the disruptions. One customer on X noted, “hte only downfall to Starlink is when it goes down, your only alternative is your phone network,” underscoring the service’s importance for many relying on satellite internet in remote areas.

Starlink Issues Statement, Elon Musk Apologizes

Starlink confirmed the outage on X, stating, “Starlink is currently in a network outage and we are actively implementing a solution. We appreciate your patience, we’ll share an update once this issue is resolved.”

Elon Musk also apologized personally via X, saying that “service will be restored shortly.”

What is Starlink?

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation service owned by SpaceX, the aerospace company founded and owned by Musk. The network provides broadband coverage to around 130 countries and territories worldwide, aiming to deliver global mobile internet access, particularly in regions where traditional connectivity is limited.

