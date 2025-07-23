Why Is President Trump Targeting Harvard’s International Student Program? Here’s What You Need To Know

President Donald Trump’s adminstration has launched an investigation into Harvard University’s eligibility to sponsor international students and researchers, Secretary of State Marco Rubio leading the State Department said on Wednesday. This is a latest devlopment in the show-off between the POTUS and Harvard adminstration.

President Trump has acccused Harvard of feulling ant-semitism and anti-christianity while simultanesously starving the institute of government funds.

Marco Rubio Invokes National Security Concerns For Investigating Harvard

In a statement, Rubio said, “The American people have the right to expect their universities to uphold national security, comply with the law, and provide safe environments for all students.” He added that the investigation aims to “ensure that State Department programs do not run contrary to our nation’s interests.”

The inquiry specifically targets Harvard’s participation in the Exchange Visitor Program. This program enables the university to bring international students, researchers, and faculty to its Cambridge, Massachusetts campus for temporary periods. Should Harvard lose its status as a sponsor, it would face increased difficulties in hosting such international visitors.

Rubio stressed that maintaining the “privilege” to sponsor exchange visitors requires Harvard to act in ways that do not “compromise” America’s national security interests.

Donald Trump Accused Harvard of Antisemitism

This investigation adds to a series of challenges Harvard has faced during President Donald Trump’s second term. In June, a federal judge blocked a Trump administration effort to bar international students from enrolling at the university. Separately, Harvard is suing the administration over cuts exceeding $2 billion in federal grants.

The dispute unfolds amid the Trump administration’s stated intention to address antisemitism in higher education. President Trump has accused Harvard of failing to protect its Jewish students, alleging violations of the Civil Rights Act amid rising tensions on campuses following pro-Palestinian protests.

In April, Trump posted on Truth Social: “Harvard is an Anti-Semitic, Far Left Institution, as are numerous others, with students being accepted from all over the World that want to rip our Country apart. The place is a Liberal mess, allowing a certain group of crazed lunatics to enter and exit the classroom and spew fake ANGER AND HATE.”

Harvard Not Bending Before President Trump

While Trump suggested in late June that the federal government might reach a deal with Harvard, no agreement has yet been announced.

A spokesperson for Harvard did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the investigation announced Wednesday. However, in April, Harvard President Alan Garber addressed the issue of antisemitism on campus. He acknowledged “valid concerns” about the rise in antisemitism but argued that the administration was using these concerns as a “justification” for “unlawful actions.”

Garber warned, “These actions have stark real-life consequences for patients, students, faculty, staff, researchers, and the standing of American higher education in the world.”

