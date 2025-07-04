Stormy Weather On The Southeast Coast In USA To Become The Next Tropical Storm In Florida? What Do We Know

Tropical disturbances have been reported on the Southeast coast of the United States of America and this has increased the chances of cyclone formation near Florida. The National Hurricane Center forecasters have confirmed the probability of cyclone near Florida. On July 3, 2025, the National Hurricane Center said that the first disturbance has about a 60 per cent chance of formation in the next seven days. In the next 48 hours, the chances of formation are 48 hours. This can have disastrous impacts in the coastal Southeast, particularly in Florida. This tropical storm can deter the Florida natives from enjoying the Independence Day weekend.

Why the probability of tropical storm matters for Florida?

The probability of the tropical storm in Florida matters because this USA state is exposed to the effects of the storms (hurricanes, tropical storms, and severe thunderstorms) due to its long coastline, low-lying topography, and warm waters. Storms, whether weak or strong, can inflict massive damage to Florida with heavy floods and rains. The National Hurricane Center is tracking the possible tropical or subtropical development from near Florida to off the Southeast coast. The chances for the tropical storm development are increasing as an area of low pressure has now formed about 100 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida. The formation of a tropical storm is connected to the strengthening of a low-pressure area.

Other key takeaways for the Florida storm?

The forecasters predicted on July 03, 2025 that the system will not become strong enough to form a tropical storm. However, if it did, this would become Tropical Storm Chantal, the third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. The second storm, Tropical Storm Barry, disintegrated after hitting Mexico on June 30, 2025.

