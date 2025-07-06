Stranded $110M British F-35B Stealth Jet Towed To Hangar In Kerala After Weeks On Tarmac | Watch Video

The UK Royal Navy’s F-35B stealth fighter jet, which was stranded at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram airport for the last three weeks, has been towed to a hangar.

The UK technician team that arrived in India has been attempting to repair the aircraft on-site. The team is also considering transporting the jet back home using a C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft. A fresh group of engineers has now arrived in an Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft to assist in the efforts of the team.

Will Royal Navy Repair Or Dismantle The Grounded F-35B?

The new engineering team will decide whether to repair the jet in India itself or it will need to be dismantled to be shipped back to the UK. The jet can fit inside a cargo aircraft for its return journey only if it is discarded.

Stranded F-35B British fighter jet being moved to the hangar from its grounded position. A team of technical experts on board the British Royal Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to assess the situation.

F-35B which is valued at over $110 million is designed with advanced stealth technology and requires highly specialized handling. It is the world’s most expensive fighter jet in terms of development costs.

The initial evaluation of the malfunction was carried out by engineers from the Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales concluding that the repairs required additional technical expertise and specialized equipment, which had to be flown in from the United Kingdom.

Previous F-35 Airlift Provides Precedent

The recent eincident of UK F-35 being grounded in India is not the first of its case. Earlier in May 2019, an F-35 fighter jet was airlifted after undergoing t wing removal before being airlifted by a C-17 Globemaster from Eglin Air Force Base in Florida to Hill Air Force Base in Utah. The complex process was the result of a $200,000 four-year project, according to Eglin AFB’s official website.

