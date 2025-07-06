Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods
Home > World > Stranded $110M British F-35B Stealth Jet Towed To Hangar In Kerala After Weeks On Tarmac | Watch Video

Stranded $110M British F-35B Stealth Jet Towed To Hangar In Kerala After Weeks On Tarmac | Watch Video

A British Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighter jet, stranded for three weeks at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram airport, has finally been moved to a hangar. A fresh team of engineers flown in from the UK is assessing whether the jet can be repaired on-site or must be dismantled and flown back. The $110 million jet, packed with sensitive stealth technology, remains under tight security.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 15:58:30 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The UK Royal Navy’s F-35B stealth fighter jet, which was stranded at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram airport for the last three weeks, has been towed to a hangar.

The UK technician team that arrived in India has been attempting to repair the aircraft on-site. The team is also considering transporting the jet back home using a C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft. A fresh group of engineers has now arrived in an Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft to assist in the efforts of the team.

Will Royal Navy Repair Or Dismantle The Grounded F-35B?

The new engineering team will decide whether to repair the jet in India itself or it will need to be dismantled to be shipped back to the UK. The jet can fit inside a cargo aircraft for its return journey only if it is discarded.

F-35B which is valued at over $110 million is designed with advanced stealth technology and requires highly specialized handling. It is the world’s most expensive fighter jet in terms of development costs. 

The initial evaluation of the malfunction was carried out by engineers from the Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales concluding that the repairs required additional technical expertise and specialized equipment, which had to be flown in from the United Kingdom.

Previous F-35 Airlift Provides Precedent

The recent eincident of UK F-35 being grounded in India is not the first of its case. Earlier in May 2019, an F-35 fighter jet was airlifted after undergoing t wing removal before being airlifted by a C-17 Globemaster from Eglin Air Force Base in Florida to Hill Air Force Base in Utah. The complex process was the result of a $200,000 four-year project, according to Eglin AFB’s official website.

Also Read: British F-35 Jet Makes Emergency Landing In Kerala After Failing to Return to Warship

Tags: C-17 GlobemasterThiruvananthapuram airportUK Royal Navy F-35B
Advertisement

More News

Fake Birkenstock Factories In India Ordered To Halt Its Operations
SA Vs Zim: South Africa Fight Back, As Wiaan Mulder And David Bedingham Stitch A Partnership
“Have 2 Daughters With Special Needs”: Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies Reasons for Delay in Vacating Official Bungalow
Multiple Killed in Gaza After Israeli Forces Assault Various Locations
Jonathan Trott Praises Shubman Gill’s Historic Century In Edgbaston Test
India vs England 2nd Test: Day 5 Play Delayed Due To Heavy Rain At Edgbaston
Apex Court Administration Seeks Removal of Ex-CJI Chandrachud From Official Bungalow, Writes To Centre
Chelsea Are In Discussion To Sign This ‘Unbelievable’ Arsenal Star Young Star
Stock Markets To Remain Open On July 7, 2025, Despite Muharram Observance
Tropical Storm Chantal Hits South Carolina, Bringing Heavy Rain and Flooding Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?