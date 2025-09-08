LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > World > Strange Laws Around the World That Still Exist in 2025

Strange Laws Around the World That Still Exist in 2025

Strange laws worldwide in 2025 reflect unique cultural and historical contexts. Examples include Switzerland’s ban on owning a single guinea pig to prevent loneliness, Japan’s Metabo Law mandating waist measurements, and France’s ban on unusual baby names like “Nutella.” Other odd laws include Thailand’s underwear requirement, UK’s suspicious salmon handling rule, Singapore’s chewing gum ban, and France’s rule against dying without a burial plot. These laws enforce public order, health, or remain quirky relics still enforced today.

Strange Laws Around the World That Still Exist in 2025

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 8, 2025 17:50:41 IST

Strange Laws That Vary Around the World

Switzerland

Nighttime noise ban: Abusing and flushing toilets, running dishwashers, and/or showering after 10 PM can all result in fines or eviction. This is an example of how stringent noise control is in apartment buildings in Switizerland. 

Japan: Metabo law

This law requires citizens ages 40-74 to have waist measurements approved by the government. This law might be classified as unique because Japan seems to be the only country with an anti-obesity law. 

France: Illegal baby names law

Some names like “Nutella” or “Strawberry” are banned from being given to newborns. This law has a social and cultural context aiming to protect cultural principles.  

Thailand: Underwear requirement

It is illegal to leave the house without wearing underwear. This is an interesting example of public decency law. 

UK: Suspicious salmon handling law

It is illegal to handle salmon in suspicious circumstances. This appears archaic as I have no idea where this law stemmed from, yet it is still on the books. 

Singapore: Chewing gum law

Selling and/or importing chewing gum are illegal, but for medicinal purposes as well as importation for medicinal purposes: We might consider this as a good law for purposes of public cleanliness and disorder. 

France

Dying without a cemetery space: In some towns, to die without legally signing for burial space is technically illegal. 

These laws may seem odd or ridiculous to the 21st century legal scholar, they came from some unique roots of culture, history or social context that produced laws that are very divergent from what we know to be normal in 2025. Some of these laws are useful in affirmative public orders or health, while others seem to be quite comedic.

This article is for informational purposes only. Legal systems are complex, and laws may be misinterpreted or updated. Readers should verify details from official legal sources before relying on this content.

Tags: 2025GOVERNANCEhistorylawsregulationsrulessocietystrangeunusualworld

RELATED News

18 killed, 200 injured as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent
Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong highlights China-India ties, urges peaceful cooperation
Donald Trump Gives Hamas ‘Final Warning’ and Promises Gaza Relief – Could This End the War?
"Bullying the small": China criticises US over Central America visa restrictions
JSMM chief slams sanctions and tariffs, calls them failure of global diplomacy

LATEST NEWS

Bilateral Investment Agreement to pave way for India-Israel FTA: Chief Economist at Israel's Ministry of Finance
GT's larger-than life projection, Abhishek's red-rose, mentor's wishes: How cricketing world wished Shubman Gill on 26th birthday
Scientists uncover key protein in cellular fat storage: Study
BRS Boycotts VP Election, Stands With 70 Lakh Telangana Farmers
Airtel network down, users flood social media with complaints; Company confirms outage
Surface modification on Jupiter's moon Europa uncovered: Study
PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh, Punjab tomorrow to review flood situation
US: 26-Year-Old Haryana’s Jind Man Allegedly Shot Dead After Objecting To Individual Urinating In Public
Photons collide in the void, quantum simulation creates light out of nothing: Research
Samsung unveils Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 series at IFA trade show in Berlin
Strange Laws Around the World That Still Exist in 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Strange Laws Around the World That Still Exist in 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Strange Laws Around the World That Still Exist in 2025
Strange Laws Around the World That Still Exist in 2025
Strange Laws Around the World That Still Exist in 2025
Strange Laws Around the World That Still Exist in 2025

QUICK LINKS