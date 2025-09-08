Strange Laws Around the World That Still Exist in 2025

Strange Laws That Vary Around the World

Switzerland

Nighttime noise ban: Abusing and flushing toilets, running dishwashers, and/or showering after 10 PM can all result in fines or eviction. This is an example of how stringent noise control is in apartment buildings in Switizerland.

Japan: Metabo law

This law requires citizens ages 40-74 to have waist measurements approved by the government. This law might be classified as unique because Japan seems to be the only country with an anti-obesity law.

France: Illegal baby names law

Some names like “Nutella” or “Strawberry” are banned from being given to newborns. This law has a social and cultural context aiming to protect cultural principles.

Thailand: Underwear requirement

It is illegal to leave the house without wearing underwear. This is an interesting example of public decency law.

UK: Suspicious salmon handling law

It is illegal to handle salmon in suspicious circumstances. This appears archaic as I have no idea where this law stemmed from, yet it is still on the books.

Singapore: Chewing gum law

Selling and/or importing chewing gum are illegal, but for medicinal purposes as well as importation for medicinal purposes: We might consider this as a good law for purposes of public cleanliness and disorder.

France

Dying without a cemetery space: In some towns, to die without legally signing for burial space is technically illegal.

These laws may seem odd or ridiculous to the 21st century legal scholar, they came from some unique roots of culture, history or social context that produced laws that are very divergent from what we know to be normal in 2025. Some of these laws are useful in affirmative public orders or health, while others seem to be quite comedic.

This article is for informational purposes only. Legal systems are complex, and laws may be misinterpreted or updated. Readers should verify details from official legal sources before relying on this content.