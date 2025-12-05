Su-57 Or F-35: Which 5th-Gen Stealth Fighter Jet Is More Powerful? Complete Comparison Of Power, Speed, Combat Capabilities, Range & Price

Su-57 Vs F-35 Fighter Jet: Russian President Vladimir Putin is in India on a two-day visit for the India-Russia Summit. Putin is holding talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a whole range of issues. However, the most headline-grabbing issue that is being discussed by the two leaders is the defence cooperation. The two countries are discussing whether India will acquire Russia’s SU-57 fighter jet and whether there would be technological transfer with the coveted purchase.

India is in a tight situation when it comes to the acquisition of the fifth-generation fighter jet. On one side, US President Donald Trump has offered India the opportunity to purchase the advanced F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. On the other side, Russia’s Rosoboronexport has also announced that it is ready to sell the Su-57E to India, with now talks in an advanced stage as heads of the countries discuss the potential deal.

India is facing this catch-22 situation as its indigenous AMCA is still years away from entering production, according to reports.

So, with limited choices of acquiring a fifth-generation fighter-jet, the question arises which one is better for India – F-35 or Su-57.

F-35 or Su-57: Which 5th Generation Fighter Jet Is Best For India?

Here is a complete breakdown of the two competing offers, comparing the F-35 and Su-57E, their costs, global adoption, and what each option means for India’s strategic interests.

All About US’ F-35 Fighter Jet

The F-35 is built by defense and aerospace manufacturer Lockheed Martin. It is a single-engine, single-seat, fifth-generation multirole stealth fighter. It is designed for a wide spectrum of operations including air-to-air combat and precision strikes to reconnaissance.

F-35 Fighter Jet comes in three variants which include F-35A, F-35B,and F-35C.

Key Specifications of-35 Fighter Jet

Top speed: Mach 1.6 (approx. 1,931 km/h)

Combat range: Around 1,500 km

Strengths: Highly advanced stealth, sophisticated avionics and sensor systems and strong situational awareness and network-centric warfare capability.

The F-35 program is backed by one of the largest global defence ecosystems, offering interoperability with NATO forces and extensive logistical support.

All About Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57

Russia’s Sukhoi-designed Su-57 is a twin-engine, fifth-generation multirole fighter built for air superiority and strike capabilities. It emphasises manoeuvrability, speed and weapons-carrying versatility. At Aero India 2025, where both the F-35 and Su-57 were showcased, a Russian representative reiterated that Moscow is ready to supply the Su-57 to India.

Key Specifications Of Sukhoi Su-57

Top speed: Mach 2 (approx. 2,136 km/h)

Combat range: About 1,900 km

Features: Capable of carrying weapons internally and externally, advanced manoeuvrability and is fesigned for both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat.

Price Comparison: F35 Vs Su-57

F-35 Price

Unit cost: $80–110 million (variant-dependent)

Lifetime program cost: Expected to exceed $1.5 trillion, including maintenance, spares and upgrades

Su-57 Price

Unit cost: Roughly $35–$40 million, less than half the price of an F-35

Trade-off: Lower costs but without the F-35’s extensive support ecosystem

Which Fifth Generation Fighter Jet Should India Buy? F35 Or Su-57

India has a deep military partnership with Russia. The IAF already operates several Russian-origin platforms, including the Su-30MKI. Introducing the Su-57 would align naturally with India’s existing ecosystem.

However, the US offer gives India a chance to diversify defence acquisitions and access cutting-edge Western technologies. The F-35’s stealth and battlefield networking systems are regarded as among the most advanced globally. But there are constraints

US equipment often comes with strict conditions, which can create hesitation. Integrating a completely new platform will require major changes in training and infrastructure. Also, buying foreign stealth fighters may affect funding and timelines for India’s indigenous AMCA program.

India’s Indigenous Fifth Generation Fighter Jat: AMCA

According to reports, India is developing its own fifth-generation fighter, named the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA. It is being developed by HAL and DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Agency. AMCA is not expected to enter service before 2036 (The War Zone). According to reports, HAL first aimed for a prototype by 2025, but the project has been under development since 2010.

The delays have raised concerns about India falling behind China and Pakistan. China has already developed the J-35A, visually similar to the F-35. It has also inducted over 200 J-20 stealth fighters into the PLA Air Force.

So With All These Details In Mind, What Lies Ahead For India?

India’s choice, whether to purchase the F-35, the Su-57E, or rely solely on its indigenous AMCA, will depend on cost, strategic autonomy, long-term defence planning, and the geopolitical implications of choosing either Washington or Moscow.

