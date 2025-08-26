Supporters Slam U.S. President Donald Trump Over China Policy – What You Need to Know

President Donald Trump described the U.S. and China as having a “very important relationship” while speaking to reporters at the White House on August 25. He added that the United States would welcome 600,000 students from China. Trump also highlighted that the U.S. was earning significant revenue from China, partly due to tariffs and trade measures.

However, his statement about accepting Chinese students came at a time when his administration was otherwise focused on stricter immigration policies. This drew criticism from many of his usual supporters.

Donald Trump’s Supporters Criticize Him for the Decision

Some expressed strong opposition online. One user, identifying as a “patriot,” said, “There are already 331,000 Indian student visas. He will staple green cards to their diplomas. His plan is to make Americans the serf class and give the ruling class to Indians and Chinese.” Another wrote, “Why are we not acting like China is the adversary they are? The number should be zero.” Yet another added, “America doesn’t have unlimited jobs. Trump is bringing in 600,000 Chinese students. They will take jobs from Americans. People are sick of this!”

Even Harrison H. Smith of Infowars criticized the move, using strong language against the president. Infowars, a site founded by Alex Jones, has supported Trump and influenced his return to the White House.

U.S. Official Had Earlier Warned of Restricting Entry of Chinese Students

For context, in the 2023-2024 academic year, 277,398 Chinese students were enrolled in U.S. universities, though the number reportedly fell in 2024.

Meanwhile, a May 2025 statement from the administration reflected a stricter approach. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “Under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those connected to the Chinese Communist Party or studying critical fields. We will also revise visa criteria to increase scrutiny of all future applications from China and Hong Kong.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Yet Again Claims U.S. Stopped Seven Wars Due to Trade and Tariffs – But What’s the Reality?