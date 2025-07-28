Syria to Hold First Parliamentary Elections Since Assad’s Fall – What We Know

Syria will head to the polls between September 15 and 20 for its first parliamentary elections since the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad, The Associated Press reported on Sunday, citing state media.

Vote Scheduled Amid Unrest and Transition

Mohammed Taha al-Ahmad, chairman of the Higher Committee for People’s Assembly Elections, made the announcement, according to state news agency Sana. The upcoming elections mark the first formal political process under Syria’s new interim leadership, following the fall of Assad regime during a rebel offensive in December.

One-Third of Seats to Be Appointed by Interim President

Per the structure outlined by the committee, 210 seats in the new assembly will be filled, with one-third appointed directly by interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the AP report stated, adding that the rest of the seats will be contested through elections held across the country.

In an earlier interview with Erem News, committee member Hassan al-Daghim said electoral colleges will be set up in each Syrian province to manage the voting process for the elected seats.

The polls are part of a political roadmap outlined in a temporary constitution signed by al-Sharaa in March, which calls for a People’s Committee to act as an interim parliament. A permanent constitution and general elections are expected in the future, though a specific timeline remains unclear.

Sectarian Clashes Threaten Fragile Postwar Transition

The announcement comes as tensions flared following sectarian violence in Syria’s southern Sweida province earlier this month. Clashes between armed Bedouin clans and Druze fighters have reportedly killed hundreds in recent weeks.

Though government forces intervened claiming to restore order, reports suggest they sided with the clans, with some troops allegedly executing Druze civilians and looting homes.

The escalating violence saw Israel attacking Syria with airstrikes targetting both Syrian government forces and the Defense Ministry headquarters. Israel, for its part, said its actions were aimed at protecting the Druze minority.

ALSO READ: Trump Says Israel Must Decide on Gaza, Vows More US Aid As Peace Talks Collapse