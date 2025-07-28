Donald Trump Says Israel Must Decide on Gaza, Vows More US Aid As Peace Talks Collapse

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Israel will have to make a decision on next steps in Gaza, as efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage release have broken down, Reuters reported.

“They don’t want to give them (hostages) back, and so Israel is going to have to make a decision,” he told reporters during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland.

“I know what I would do, but I don’t think it’s appropriate that I say it,” he added.

Trump also claimed, without offering evidence, that Hamas was stealing incoming food aid and selling it. However, a US government analysis recently found no evidence of systematic theft by Hamas of the US-funded aid, directly challenging claims made by Israel and the US, as reported by Reuters.

Pressure Mounts Over Gaza Aid

On Sunday, more than 20 Democratic senators sent a letter urging the Trump administration to stop funding the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and return to supporting the UN’s aid distribution channels.

The UN estimates Israeli forces have killed over 1,000 people near GHF distribution sites. Local reports suggest 133 people, including 87 children, have died from malnutrition in Gaza since Israel’s military campaign in the besieged territory began.

Former President Barack Obama joined the criticism, writing on X, “There is no justification for keeping food and water away from civilian families… to prevent the travesty of innocent people dying of preventable starvation.”

More Aid Coming, but Trump Wants Credit

Meanwhile, Trump said Washington would send more aid to Gaza, while stressing that other nations need to step up. “We are giving a lot of money, a lot of food, a lot of everything,” he reportedly said, adding, “If we weren’t there, I think people would have starved.”

He also lamented the lack of appreciation: “Nobody gave but us. And nobody said, Gee, thank you very much.”

Background of the Israel-Hamas Conflict

The crisis began in October 2023, when Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis and took about 250 hostages, according to Israeli figures. In response, Israel’s assault on Gaza has reportedly killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, with almost entire population displaced, as per Gaza’s health ministry.

Israel faces accusations of genocide and war crimes at international courts, charges the Israeli government has denied.

ALSO READ: Trump Touts $60M in Gaza Aid, Says He Feels ‘Bad’ About Not Getting ‘At least a Thank You’