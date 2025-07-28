Home > World > Donald Trump Says Israel Must Decide on Gaza, Vows More US Aid As Peace Talks Collapse

Donald Trump Says Israel Must Decide on Gaza, Vows More US Aid As Peace Talks Collapse

President Donald Trump said Israel must decide how to proceed in Gaza after talks with Hamas collapsed. He pledged more US aid but claimed, without evidence, that Hamas is stealing food. The humanitarian crisis worsens, with malnutrition deaths rising and US senators questioning current aid strategies.

Donald Trump says Israel must decide on next Gaza steps as Hamas deal collapses. He pledged more US aid, lamented lack of gratitude, and raised food theft claims.(Photo: ANI via Reuters)
Donald Trump says Israel must decide on next Gaza steps as Hamas deal collapses. He pledged more US aid, lamented lack of gratitude, and raised food theft claims.(Photo: ANI via Reuters)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 28, 2025 03:57:07 IST

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Israel will have to make a decision on next steps in Gaza, as efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage release have broken down, Reuters reported.

“They don’t want to give them (hostages) back, and so Israel is going to have to make a decision,” he told reporters during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland.

“I know what I would do, but I don’t think it’s appropriate that I say it,” he added.

Trump also claimed, without offering evidence, that Hamas was stealing incoming food aid and selling it. However, a US government analysis recently found no evidence of systematic theft by Hamas of the US-funded aid, directly challenging claims made by Israel and the US, as reported by Reuters.

Pressure Mounts Over Gaza Aid

On Sunday, more than 20 Democratic senators sent a letter urging the Trump administration to stop funding the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and return to supporting the UN’s aid distribution channels.

The UN estimates Israeli forces have killed over 1,000 people near GHF distribution sites. Local reports suggest 133 people, including 87 children, have died from malnutrition in Gaza since Israel’s military campaign in the besieged territory began.

Former President Barack Obama joined the criticism, writing on X, “There is no justification for keeping food and water away from civilian families… to prevent the travesty of innocent people dying of preventable starvation.”

More Aid Coming, but Trump Wants Credit

Meanwhile, Trump said Washington would send more aid to Gaza, while stressing that other nations need to step up. “We are giving a lot of money, a lot of food, a lot of everything,” he reportedly said, adding, “If we weren’t there, I think people would have starved.”

He also lamented the lack of appreciation: “Nobody gave but us. And nobody said, Gee, thank you very much.”

Background of the Israel-Hamas Conflict

The crisis began in October 2023, when Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis and took about 250 hostages, according to Israeli figures. In response, Israel’s assault on Gaza has reportedly killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, with almost entire population displaced, as per Gaza’s health ministry.

Israel faces accusations of genocide and war crimes at international courts, charges the Israeli government has denied.

ALSO READ: Trump Touts $60M in Gaza Aid, Says He Feels ‘Bad’ About Not Getting ‘At least a Thank You’

Tags: home-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

Syria to Hold First Parliamentary Elections Since Assad’s Fall – What We Know
Wildfires Threaten Turkey’s Fourth-Largest City Of Bursa as Europe Battles Heatwave
Qatar’s Boeing Jet to US Is ‘Unconditional’ Gift, May Become New Air Force One
Trump Touts $60M in Gaza Aid, Says He Feels ‘Bad’ About Not Getting ‘At least a Thank You’
Train Crash in Southwest Germany Leaves At Least 3 Dead, Several Injured

LATEST NEWS

Bollywood’s Silent Shift: Where Women’s Stories Take the Lead
Haridwar Stampede: AAP Slams System Failure After Mansa Devi Tragedy Kills 6 Devotees
Hair Theory and the Hidden Messages of Love — A Nod to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of Fifth Test Against England Due To Toe Injury, This Player Named As Replacement
28th July Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs — A Day to Slow Down, Reflect, and Reset
Signs You’re the Side Quest, Not the Main Story — And How to Catch It Sooner, Not Later
Donald Trump Says Israel Must Decide on Gaza, Vows More US Aid As Peace Talks Collapse
Husband-Wife Found Found Dead In Rented Home, No Suicide Note – Probe Underway
Odisha Government School Teacher Arrested For Molesting Five Girl Students In Kendrapara
Ed Sheeran’s Lookalike Steals the Show at Old Trafford During India vs England Test
Donald Trump Says Israel Must Decide on Gaza, Vows More US Aid As Peace Talks Collapse

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Says Israel Must Decide on Gaza, Vows More US Aid As Peace Talks Collapse

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Says Israel Must Decide on Gaza, Vows More US Aid As Peace Talks Collapse
Donald Trump Says Israel Must Decide on Gaza, Vows More US Aid As Peace Talks Collapse
Donald Trump Says Israel Must Decide on Gaza, Vows More US Aid As Peace Talks Collapse
Donald Trump Says Israel Must Decide on Gaza, Vows More US Aid As Peace Talks Collapse

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?