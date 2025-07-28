Trump Touts $60M in Gaza Aid, Says He Feels ‘Bad’ About Not Getting ‘At least a Thank You’

President Donald Trump, while speaking during a joint meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Turnberry on Sunday, claimed that the United States donated “$60 million two weeks ago and nobody even acknowledged it, for food,” even as the US president lamented what he believes was a credit overdue. “It would be nice to get at least a ‘thank you’, none of the European countries have given anything.”

While Trump didn’t specify who the direct recipient of those funds was, his latest remarks appear to align with the US government support for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an Israeli-backed private aid distribution organisation.

A Reuters report published recently had stated the US authorisation of $30 million in grants to the GHF.

Gaza ‘Tactical Pause’ and Airdrops Begin Amid Hunger Crisis

Israel Declares Daily 10‑Hour Pause in Fighting

Amid international outrage, Israel instituted a daily “tactical pause” from 10 am to 8 pm in Gaza City, Deir al‑Balah, and Muwasi to allow humanitarian access, The Associated Press reported early Sunday.

Jordan and the UAE have already airdropped 25 tonnes of aid, while UN agencies demand sustained land routes, according to The Times.

Who Is Stealing Gaza Aid and Is It Real?

Trump has accused Hamas of stealing aid, saying, “they’re stealing the food, they’re stealing a lot of things… then they sell it,” as reported by Reuters.

However, an internal USAID analysis found no evidence that the Palestinian militant group systematically diverted the US-funded aid. Instead, several theft incidents were linked to Israeli military operations, according to Reuters.

The GHF asserted that the organisation has delivered over 44‑46 million meals since May and denied any deaths at its distribution sites. Meanwhile, foreign media reports suggest hundreds have been killed at aid locations across the besieged territory, including during Israeli crowd control operations in the recent days.

Trump Presses for Gratitude Amid Criticism

Despite mounting scrutiny, Trump lamented the lack of international recognition for the US aid. “Nobody acknowledged it… it makes you feel a little bad,” he reportedly said.

Even as he vowed “more US aid” and urged other countries to follow suit, critics warned that the GHF model undermines humanitarian neutrality and risks endangering civilians, Reuters reported.

Signs of Hunger and Humanitarian Stress in Gaza

Humanitarian agencies report Gaza’s conditions approaching famine, with malnutrition-related deaths among children and adults reportedly rising sharply. The World Food Program has warned that bureaucratic delays by Israeli authorities and looting prevent effective aid distribution, with less than 8% of aid trucks reaching beneficiaries, the report said.