Syria To Hold First Parliamentary Elections Since Bashar al-Assad’s Fall: What To Expect

Syria is holding parliamentary elections on Sunday for the first time since the fall of long-time leader Bashar Assad, who was removed in a rebel offensive last December. Under Assad’s rule, elections were held regularly, but the ruling Baath Party dominated parliament, and votes were widely seen as fake.

This time, the elections are still far from fully democratic. Two-thirds of the 210 seats in the People’s Assembly will be elected by electoral colleges in districts, while one-third will be appointed by interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa. Most candidates must be members of these electoral colleges. The government says holding a full popular vote is impossible now because millions of Syrians have been displaced during the nearly 14-year civil war, and many have lost personal documents.

Originally, 7,000 electoral college members in 60 districts were set to vote for 140 seats. But elections in Sweida province and Kurdish-controlled areas in the northeast have been postponed indefinitely, leaving some seats empty. About 6,000 electors in 50 districts will now vote for roughly 120 seats. Aleppo is the largest district with 700 electors for 14 seats, followed by Damascus with 500 electors for 10 seats, according to Firstpost.

After Assad’s ouster, interim authorities dissolved all old political parties, many linked to the former regime, and have not yet allowed new parties to register. As a result, all candidates are standing as individuals.

Experts warn that the election process is unclear and potentially vulnerable to manipulation. There are no fixed quotas for women or religious and ethnic minorities. Women must make up 20% of electoral college members, but this does not ensure they will be elected. State media reports that women make up 14% of candidates overall, with wide differences between districts.

Excluding Sweida and Kurdish areas has raised concerns about minority representation, especially after recent sectarian violence killed hundreds of Alawite and Druze civilians. Officials say the president’s power to appoint one-third of the parliament could improve inclusivity, but analysts warn this may not solve the problem.

The new parliament will serve a 30-month term, during which the interim government aims to prepare for a future popular vote.

ALSO READ: Is Bashar al-Assad Still Alive? Exiled Syrian Leader ‘Poisoned’ In Russia, Rushed To Hospital In Critical Condition