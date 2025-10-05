Is Bashar al-Assad Still Alive? Exiled Syrian Leader ‘Poisoned’ In Russia, Rushed To Hospital In Critical Condition

Exiled Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad was recently hospitalized in Russia after being poisoned while living in hiding near Moscow, according to a human rights organization. Al-Assad, a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was rushed to an emergency room on September 20 in critical condition. He remained under medical care for nine days before being released, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Thursday.

Bashar al-Assad Poisoning

The poisoning reportedly took place at a villa outside Moscow, where al-Assad has been living under strict security. The property is said to be heavily guarded by Russian authorities, and while his movements are tightly controlled, he has received numerous visitors at the residence.

“Only the party that carried out the operation knows whether it was to kill Bashar al-Assad or to embarrass the Russian government,” the watchdog’s report stated.

Is Russian Government Involved in Bashar al-Assad Poisoning?

Sources cited by the organization claimed that the Russian government had no involvement in the incident. The report suggested that the poisoning “may have been intended to implicate the Russian government” and to portray President Putin as “incapable of protecting him.”

Russian officials have not commented publicly on the matter.

Fall of Assad’s Regime in Syria

Bashar al-Assad was ousted from power last December after Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham toppled his regime. During the offensive, Assad reassured his forces that support from the Kremlin was on its way.

However, within 24 hours of the rebel assault, he fled Damascus with his wife and three children, boarding a plane to Moscow.

