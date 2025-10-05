Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Hamas, Hails Israel Withdrawal Plan, Promises…

US President Donald Trump announced that Israel has agreed to an initial withdrawal line as part of a new plan aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza. Trump said the proposal has been shared with Palestinian militant group Hamas, and once Hamas confirms, a ceasefire will take effect immediately, accompanied by a hostage and prisoner exchange.

“After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, STAY TUNED!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Donald Trump Issues Warning to Hamas

The announcement came hours after Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas.

“I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed. Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!” he wrote on Truth Social.

US-Brokered Gaza Peace Plan Gains Tentative Backing

The newly proposed US-brokered plan appears to have gained tentative support from both Israel and Hamas, raising hopes for a ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages. Indirect negotiations between the two sides are expected to begin Monday in Egypt.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed cautious optimism, stating he hopes to announce the release of all hostages “in the coming days.” However, many details remain unclear, including Hamas’s full acceptance of the plan and how Israel’s security concerns will be addressed.

Netanyahu has also reiterated that Israel will not carry out a full withdrawal from Gaza.

Violence Continues

Despite the tentative ceasefire plan, violence continued in Gaza. Local health officials reported that dozens were killed in Israeli strikes on Saturday.

