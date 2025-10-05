LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Hamas, Hails Israel Withdrawal Plan, Promises…

Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Hamas, Hails Israel Withdrawal Plan, Promises…

US President Donald Trump announced a tentative Gaza ceasefire after Israel agrees to an initial withdrawal line. The plan, shared with Hamas, includes a hostage and prisoner exchange once confirmed. Indirect negotiations are set to begin in Egypt, raising cautious hopes for peace.

Donald Trump announces Gaza ceasefire plan; Israel, Hamas tentatively agree, with hostages and prisoner exchange in focus. Photo: X.
Donald Trump announces Gaza ceasefire plan; Israel, Hamas tentatively agree, with hostages and prisoner exchange in focus. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 5, 2025 02:53:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Hamas, Hails Israel Withdrawal Plan, Promises…

US President Donald Trump announced that Israel has agreed to an initial withdrawal line as part of a new plan aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza. Trump said the proposal has been shared with Palestinian militant group Hamas, and once Hamas confirms, a ceasefire will take effect immediately, accompanied by a hostage and prisoner exchange.

“After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, STAY TUNED!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Donald Trump Issues Warning to Hamas

The announcement came hours after Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas.

“I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed. Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Also Read: Gaza Protests Erupt Across Europe: Millions Flood Streets In Barcelona, Rome, Madrid Against Israel’s ‘Genocide’

US-Brokered Gaza Peace Plan Gains Tentative Backing

The newly proposed US-brokered plan appears to have gained tentative support from both Israel and Hamas, raising hopes for a ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages. Indirect negotiations between the two sides are expected to begin Monday in Egypt.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed cautious optimism, stating he hopes to announce the release of all hostages “in the coming days.” However, many details remain unclear, including Hamas’s full acceptance of the plan and how Israel’s security concerns will be addressed.

Netanyahu has also reiterated that Israel will not carry out a full withdrawal from Gaza.

Violence Continues

Despite the tentative ceasefire plan, violence continued in Gaza. Local health officials reported that dozens were killed in Israeli strikes on Saturday.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Deal: What’s Accepted By Hamas And What’s Still Up In The Air

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 2:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpgaza peace planhamasisraelus news

RELATED News

Mercury in daunting yet familiar hole down 1-0 to Aces
Is Bashar al-Assad Still Alive? Exiled Syrian Leader ‘Poisoned’ In Russia, Rushed To Hospital In Critical Condition
RD-93MA: Has Russia Ignored India To Supply Engines For Pakistan’s JF-17 Jets? Congress Demands Answers, Here Is A Fact Check
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea condemn Liverpool to third successive defeat
Mark Sanchez Stabbing: Who Stabbed The Former NFL Star? All About His Wife Perry Mattfeld, Family & Net Worth

LATEST NEWS

Cyclone Shakti: Maharashtra Braces For Rains; Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast Alerts Issued
Victoria Beckham shows youthful slip dresses at Paris Fashion Week
Automaker Stellantis planning $10 billion in US investments, Bloomberg News reports
Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Hamas, Hails Israel Withdrawal Plan, Promises…
Automaker Stellantis planning $10 billion in US investments, Bloomberg News reports
OpenAI's Altman seeks funds for infrastructure expansion on Asia, Middle East tour, WSJ reports
Ex-QB, analyst Mark Sanchez hospitalised after reported stabbing
Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' presents pop phenomenon at the peak of her power
Mark Sanchez Stabbing: Who Stabbed The Former NFL Star? All About His Wife Perry Mattfeld, Family & Net Worth
Pornhub, World’s Most Visited Adult Site, Faces 50% Traffic Crash In This Country After Shocking New Rule
Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Hamas, Hails Israel Withdrawal Plan, Promises…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Hamas, Hails Israel Withdrawal Plan, Promises…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Hamas, Hails Israel Withdrawal Plan, Promises…
Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Hamas, Hails Israel Withdrawal Plan, Promises…
Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Hamas, Hails Israel Withdrawal Plan, Promises…
Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Hamas, Hails Israel Withdrawal Plan, Promises…

QUICK LINKS