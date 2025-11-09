LIVE TV
Syria's Ahmed Al-Sharaa Makes Historic US Visit, Trump Meeting Scheduled Tomorrow

The President of Syria, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, has reportedly come to the US for a historic trip, thus becoming the first Syrian ruler ever to do that. At the White House, he is supposed to have a meeting with the US President, Donald Trump to talk about the stability of the region and the reopening of diplomatic relations.

(Image Credit: WikiMedia Commons)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 9, 2025 08:34:40 IST

Syria’s leading figure Ahmed al-Sharaa, who was recently taken off the US terrorism list and has been unshackled of UN sanctions, came to Washington for a landmark first presidential visit of a Syrian leader to the US These actions indicate a significant diplomatic transition, from the position of a reviled and isolated state to that of a potentially fully engaged and accepted one in the international community. The official visit wherein he is going to meet President Trump at the White House is a clear sign of that change. 

Ahmed Al-Sharaa’s Historic Visit, Meeting With Trump

The moment becomes even more exceptional due to Al-Sharaa’s history. At one time, a hardliner with connections to extremist groups and a US bounty on his head, in the recent months he has been transforming his image to that of Syria’s transitional leader who is after reconstruction, foreign investment, and diplomatic acceptance. The US decision on sanctions and the blacklist is part of a broader strategy aimed at fostering his collaboration in the fight against terrorism, particularly against ISIS and other radical Islamist groups, and at securing a peaceful future for Syria after the conflict.

What Does Ahmed Al-Sharaa And Trump’s Meeting Implies?

This meeting has a lot of wider implications that are very important. The visit might lead to projects that are funded by reconstruction, foreign countries getting into partnership with Syria, and the latter releasing its economy from the long years of isolation. Besides, the US foreign policy and the Middle East in general view it as a sign of engaging a former enemy on different terms, which could lead to the changing of alliances, power shifts in the region, and determining Syria’s role in the future regional order after the Assad era. However, there are still difficulties, the war, the foreign military presence in Syria and deep regional rivalries are just some of the issues that need to be solved. The Al-Sharaa  and Trump meeting is a bold new chapter but one filled with uncertainties to come.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 8:34 AM IST
QUICK LINKS