Tech CEO Andy Byron, HR Chief Kristin Cabot Caught On Coldplay Kiss Cam: What They Said About Each Other When Cabot Was Hired

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot are making headlines after they were caught on camera embracing at a Coldplay concert in Boston on Wednesday night. Both Byron and Cabot are married to other people.

Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot Caught in a Viral Video at Coldplay Concert

A video of the pair went viral on Thursday, after the concert’s kiss cam panned to them swaying together during the show. Byron appeared visibly startled when he realized their moment was being broadcast on the venue’s jumbotron.

“F–king hell, it’s me,” Byron appeared to say in the video, which was later shared widely on TikTok.

Also Read: Who Is The Tech CEO Caught Cheating His Wife At Coldplay Concert? Watch

Cabot, standing next to him, responded more quietly, “This is awkward.”

As the camera lingered on the two, Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin added commentary from the stage. “Whoa, look at these two,” Martin said as the couple appeared on the big screen, seen hugging closely.

Following Byron’s reaction, he quickly ducked out of view. Cabot covered her face and appeared to recoil in embarrassment.

Who Are Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot Caught in The Viral Video?

The video sparked speculation and criticism online, given that both executives are married to other people. The footage shows Byron with his arms tightly wrapped around Cabot during the public moment at the concert.

Byron became CEO of Astronomer, a New York-based data orchestration company, in July 2023. According to reports, his LinkedIn profile has since been deleted.

Cabot joined Astronomer as Chief People Officer in November 2024. A company post announcing her appointment has also been removed from her LinkedIn profile.

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025







What Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot Said About Each Other at the Time of Hiring

At the time of Cabot’s appointment, both Byron and Cabot spoke publicly about their professional relationship.

In a November 19, 2024 press release, Astronomer described Cabot as an experienced leader in “people and culture” management, while speaking about her two decades of experience.

“Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory,” Byron said at the time.

“She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.”

Cabot also praised the company and its leadership team during her hiring announcement.

“I prefer to think of my role as people strategy versus traditional human resources, as the real magic happens when you align the people strategy with the business strategy,” Cabot said.

“There are plenty of companies out there where a leadership team doesn’t recognize the value that a strong people leader and people team can bring to a company,” she added.

“It’s not just about benefits or catered lunches. There’s so much more to it, and I was energized in my conversations with Andy and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here.”

Also Read: Did Coldplay Just EXPOSE A Tech CEO Cheating On His Wife? Caught On Camera