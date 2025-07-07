Texas Floods Kill 82 Including 28 Children: Dozens Remain Missing As Governor Warns Of More Rain

The devastating Texas floods have killed at least 82 people which include28 children as flash floods swept through central Texas over the July 4 weekend, according to the officials. Authorities are expecting the death toll to rise as emergency crews continue search and rescue operations across counties.

Texas Floods Death Toll In Each County

As of Sunday night, 82 people were killed in Texas flash floods. The breakdown of fatalities by county is as:

68 people died in Kerr Count

6 people died in Travis County

3 people died in Burnet County

2 people died in Kendall County

2 people died in Williamson County

1 person died in Tom Green County

Kerr County, has faced the major deaths and destruction as most of the casualitues were reported from thos region of Texas.

Governor Warns of Continued Risk From Texas Floods

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that the threat of flash flooding still remains while dozens of people are still missing. Abbott was speaking at a news conference on Sunday. He said more heavy rainfall is expected in Texas, which could cause further flash floods in vulnerable areas .

“Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in the Big Country, Concho Valley, Central Texas, and again in the City of Kerrville, where a majority of the destruction has been reported,” Abbott stated. He added that Kerrville will remain a priority as the state broadens its emergency response efforts ahead of more potential storms.

Search Continues for Missing Camp Mystic Campers

Officials said rescue teams are continuing to search for 10 campers in Kerr County, and one counselor from Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp near the Guadalupe River. The camp was inundated by floodwaters, and the missing individuals remain unaccounted for.

In response to the disaster, the NFL Foundation, along with Texas’s two NFL teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans, are donating a combined $1.5 million in relief for the flood victims.

The NFL announced the donation in a post on X, stating the funds will “provide both immediate assistance and long-term resources to those most impacted by the catastrophic flooding.”

