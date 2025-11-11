Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Planting Landmines After Four Soldiers Get Injured in Border Blast, Suspends Peace Accord

The Army of Thailand has accused Cambodia of planting new landmines on the disputed piece of the border claiming that the mines severely injured its troops in addition to violating a peace agreement supervised by US President Donald Trump recently signed between the two nations.

Bangkok Post reported Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suaree saying on Monday afternoon that prosecution officials had observed the area of the landmine explosion at Kantharalak district in the Si Sa Ket area, and discovered an explosion hole and three additional anti-personnel mines in the area.

On Monday, four Thai soldiers were injured after they stepped on a landmine as they patrolled the border and one soldier lost his foot, the Thai military said earlier that morning.

After this, the Prime Minister of the coutntry Anutin Charnvirakul has blocked the application of the Thai-Cambodian peaceful accord and the scheduled release of 18 captured Cambodian soldiers.

According to the Bangkok Post, Maj Gen Winthai quoted the act as indicating the insincerity of Cambodia in not escalating the war and instead hostility that infringed the declaration signed by the two.

Nattapon Narkphanit, the defence minister had been quoted saying in the Thai daily that it was more probable that the landmine was newly planted since the hit came on a route that Thai soldiers used frequently. Thailand too has protested with the Cambodian government.

Later on Monday, the defence ministry of Cambodia denied the allegation by Thailand that claimed the landmine that went off and injured Thai troops yesterday was ancient and was planted in the civil war in Cambodia according to the Cambodian state media AKP.

It reiterated that it has not been using or putting new landmines that can ruin the lives of civilians in terms of their security and safety.

The ministry reiterated the will of Cambodia to fulfill the promises as was agreed upon and mentioned in the accord and obey the Geneva Conventions belt squarely, and they are forbidden to use anti-personnel landmines.

Another issue that the ministry was worried about is Thailand suspending all the operations with Cambodia as stipulated in the Joint Declaration that had seen obligations to withdraw heavy weapons along the common frontier and release of the Cambodian prisoners of war.

Thailand and Cambodia have been disputing the 817-kilometre long border between the two countries, but the recent tensions of the border erupted into a military conflict on July 24 of the present year.

In October this year at the 47 th ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, the neighbouring countries signed the joint declaration on the KL Peace Accord with the presence of the US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Trump had agreed to reduced rates of tariffs on a ceasefire.

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ: Old Age Or AI? Video Of Putin’s Swollen Hand Sparks Speculation Over Russian President’s Health Condition