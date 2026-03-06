LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘The Zionist Regime Has Made A Big Mistake’: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s X Account Shares First Post After Iran Supreme Leader’s Death, Warns Israel, Shares An AI Missile Image

Iran issued a warning to Israel through the first post on Ali Khamenei’s X account after his reported death.

Ali Khamenei (IMAGE: X)
Ali Khamenei (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: March 6, 2026 21:35:02 IST

Right after news broke about Ali Khamenei’s death, his X account shared a message from Iran aimed straight at Israel. They didn’t pull any punches. The post showed an AI-generated image of missiles rolling off production lines, already flying toward their targets.

In the message, Iran called out the “Zionist regime,” saying Israel had made a huge mistake. They warned Israel would end up desperate, and, as they put it, this was all “by God’s grace.”

How was Ali Khamenei killed? 

Just before midnight in Iran on February 28, an Israeli official said that Khamenei was killed in the air strikes. Intelligence teams found and identified his body.

Israel used a high-tech ballistic missile, one that actually leaves the atmosphere for a bit before slamming back down. They call it the Blue Sparrow. During Operation Epic Fury, they launched it from a fighter jet—probably an F-15. This thing can travel about 1,240 miles, so it’s got serious reach.

It’s not like your typical missile. After launch, it rockets up into the upper atmosphere, then drops back toward Earth at breakneck speed, aiming right for its target.

Reports say the strike hit the spot where Khamenei and top Iranian officials were gathered, killing everyone there. The explosion was massive. Missile fragments and debris scattered all over the area.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details awaited.)

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 9:27 PM IST
