These Muslim Countries May Form Their Own NATO, List Includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia And…
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > World > These Muslim Countries May Form Their Own NATO, List Includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia And…

These Muslim Countries May Form Their Own NATO, List Includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia And…

Gulf countries may further strengthen regional defence. Decades-old mutual defense treaties could be activated and expanded.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani (Image: X/@MofaQatar_EN)
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani (Image: X/@MofaQatar_EN)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 15, 2025 10:15:01 IST

Qatar has long attracted people with its tax-free lifestyle, economic opportunities, and high security. However, Qatar was shaken by a recent Israeli attack. Israel reportedly targeted Hamas political leaders in Doha, the Qatari capital, with airstrikes.

The Israeli attack on Qatar has drawn attention not only within Doha but across the Arab world. With limited practical military options, Qatar has vowed a “collective” regional response. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani told CNN that any response will be decided after consultations with allies. A decision is expected during the Arab and Islamic summit in Doha.

After the attacks, most Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, strongly condemned Israel. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited Doha just 24 hours after the attack, followed by trips to Bahrain and Oman. Regional analysts told CNN that Gulf countries are exploring options that demonstrate regional unity and could prevent future Israeli attacks. However, practical options are limited.

One possible step could be the UAE limiting its diplomatic ties with Israel, including reducing participation in the Abraham Accords, which normalised relations between Israel and three Arab nations.

Qatar’s Prime Minister also said part of Doha’s response will be legal, including actions under international law. Qatar successfully secured a unanimous statement at the UN Security Council condemning Israel’s attack. Analysts suggest Qatar may also reconsider its mediator role between the US and its opponents.

Gulf countries may further strengthen regional defence. Decades-old mutual defense treaties could be activated and expanded. Nations like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE could use their wealth to impose trade restrictions on Israel or related companies.

ALSO READ: Big Jackpot For This Country, Could Become Europe’s ‘Saudi Arabia’ As It Finds Treasure Worth Thousands Of Crores In…

Tags: israelnatoqatar

RELATED News

Saudi Arabia: Prince Khalid bin Saud Al-Faisal attends launch event, witnesses partnership connecting health and financial empowerment
Donald Trump’s Biggest Promises: From Sugar Coke To Ending Russia-Ukraine War, Where They Stand Now
"Criminal will be prosecuted to fullest extent of law": Trump vows justice for Indian national killed in Dallas
Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation
Afghan refugees deported from Pakistan report hardships

LATEST NEWS

Starlink Down: Elon Musk’s Company Suffers Major Outage, Thousands Of Users Affected
Engineer’s Day: Bengaluru Techie Also A Rapido Driver To Fight Loneliness, Viral Post Sparks Debate
‘Industrialise Or Perish’: History Behind National Engineers’ Day, Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya
From Waste to Wellness: Why Carrot Peels Are Beneficial For Your Health?
Mumbai: Monorail services resume after being stuck for hours near Wadala
DO NOT MISS! ITR Filing Deadline Is Today, Check What HappenS If You Miss
Emmys In Memoriam leaves out Hulk Hogan, Polly Holliday, Tony Todd
Numerology Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025 by By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: Today’s Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs From Aries To Pisces
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Calls India’s Gesture As Disrespect, Files Complaint
These Muslim Countries May Form Their Own NATO, List Includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia And…
These Muslim Countries May Form Their Own NATO, List Includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia And…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

These Muslim Countries May Form Their Own NATO, List Includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia And…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

These Muslim Countries May Form Their Own NATO, List Includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia And…
These Muslim Countries May Form Their Own NATO, List Includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia And…
These Muslim Countries May Form Their Own NATO, List Includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia And…
These Muslim Countries May Form Their Own NATO, List Includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia And…

QUICK LINKS