These Muslim Countries May Form Their Own NATO, List Includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia And…

Qatar has long attracted people with its tax-free lifestyle, economic opportunities, and high security. However, Qatar was shaken by a recent Israeli attack. Israel reportedly targeted Hamas political leaders in Doha, the Qatari capital, with airstrikes.

The Israeli attack on Qatar has drawn attention not only within Doha but across the Arab world. With limited practical military options, Qatar has vowed a “collective” regional response. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani told CNN that any response will be decided after consultations with allies. A decision is expected during the Arab and Islamic summit in Doha.

After the attacks, most Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, strongly condemned Israel. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited Doha just 24 hours after the attack, followed by trips to Bahrain and Oman. Regional analysts told CNN that Gulf countries are exploring options that demonstrate regional unity and could prevent future Israeli attacks. However, practical options are limited.

One possible step could be the UAE limiting its diplomatic ties with Israel, including reducing participation in the Abraham Accords, which normalised relations between Israel and three Arab nations.

Qatar’s Prime Minister also said part of Doha’s response will be legal, including actions under international law. Qatar successfully secured a unanimous statement at the UN Security Council condemning Israel’s attack. Analysts suggest Qatar may also reconsider its mediator role between the US and its opponents.

Gulf countries may further strengthen regional defence. Decades-old mutual defense treaties could be activated and expanded. Nations like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE could use their wealth to impose trade restrictions on Israel or related companies.

