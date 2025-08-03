Home > World > “These Pieces of Evidence Are Twisted”: Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Denies Mossad Agent Rumors

“These Pieces of Evidence Are Twisted”: Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Denies Mossad Agent Rumors

U.S. singer Alexis Wilkins, who is also the girlfriend of FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) director Kash Patel, has strongly denied online conspiracy theories accusing her of being a Mossad agent.

August 3, 2025

U.S. singer Alexis Wilkins, who is also the girlfriend of FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) director Kash Patel, has strongly denied online conspiracy theories accusing her of being a Mossad agent or “honeypot” spy sent to manipulate the high-profile federal official.

Alexis Wilkins’s Reaction to Mossad Agent Accusation

In a recent interview on The Megyn Kelly Show, the 26-year-old singer described the viral claims as “incredibly disheartening,” and said they stem from people “trying to connect dots in all the wrong ways.”

“I think people see certain pieces — and I get it,” Wilkins acknowledged, adding, “They want to justify some of the pain they’ve been through watching the last four years… but they’ve taken just these pieces of evidence… and tie them together in all of the wrong ways.”

The theories intensified following a July 6 memo from the Justice Department and FBI that dismissed longstanding rumours of a hidden Jeffrey Epstein client list, reaffirming that Epstein died by suicide. In the meantime, online conspiracy theorists started targeting Wilkins, falsely identifying her as Jewish and tying her to the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

Fueling the speculation was Wilkins’ past affiliation with PragerU, a conservative media nonprofit. Its CEO, Marissa Streit, previously served in the Israeli military, a fact used by conspiracy theorists to question Wilkins’ background. It is learnt that Wilkins is Armenian and Christian, with no known ties to Israel or intelligence agencies.

Asked directly by Megyn Kelly whether she was a spy, Wilkins responded unequivocally, “Definitely not. That is a firm no on that front.”

In July, Wilkins expressed her frustration on X, posting, “It’s disappointing to see people with no real contribution to political discourse spin ridiculous conspiracy theories out of thin air. These accusations are obviously insanely ridiculous.”

Wilkins Opens Up About Her Relationship

About her relationship, Wilkins revealed she met Patel at a Nashville gathering in 2022 and began dating in early 2023. “We’re both very patriotic,” she noted, adding, “He’s just the most honest, most integrity I’ve really experienced in a person.”

Patel, a former Trump administration official, was recently appointed FBI director following Trump’s return to office in 2025. (With Agency Inputs)

Tags: Alexis WilkinsFBI Director Kash PatelMossad agent

