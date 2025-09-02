LIVE TV
This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 17000, Indians Can Apply, But There's A Catch

This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 17000, Indians Can Apply, But There’s A Catch

With its low crime rate, strong job market, and natural beauty, the country is considered one of the most liveable places in the world.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 2, 2025 15:52:58 IST

New Zealand is now reportedly offering an affordable route to Permanent Residency (PR), with application fees starting at just NZD 315 (around Rs 16,163).

Notably, Permanent Residency in New Zealand is given through a Permanent Resident Visa (PRV). Unlike a standard resident visa, the PRV has no travel limits and allows you to live, work, and study in the country indefinitely. 

To qualify, applicants must meet certain requirements, which includes, holding a valid resident visa, should be aged between 18 and 55, follow all conditions of their residency visa, show positive contribution to New Zealand’s economy, and meet skilled migrant requirements.

Migrants also need to secure a resident visa. The process includes checking eligibility and collecting documents, submitting an Expression of Interest (EOI) online, receiving an Invitation to Apply (ITA) if successful, completing the application and paying fees.

After living in New Zealand for two years on a resident visa and spending at least 184 days per year in the country, applicants can apply for PR. The final step involves paying NZD 315, submitting health and character certificates, and proving long-term commitment.

The country has a low crime rate, strong job market, and amazing beauty, New Zealand is considered one of the most liveable countries in the world. For skilled workers in healthcare, engineering, and IT, the nation offers promising opportunities combined with an excellent quality of life.

QUICK LINKS