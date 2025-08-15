LIVE TV
Home > World > This Country Is Offering Workation Visa For Indians, Know How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details

This Country Is Offering Workation Visa For Indians, Know How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details

This Country Is Offering A Workation Visa For Indians (Image source: Pexels)
Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 15, 2025 15:37:55 IST

Indians who dream of working remotely from South Korea can now make it a reality. South Korea’s F-1-D Workation Visa, also known as the Digital Nomad Visa, allows qualified remote workers to live in the country while working for companies abroad.

What is the aim of this visa?

It was launched as a pilot project on January 1, 2024. The F-1-D visa is initially valid for one year and can be extended once, allowing a maximum stay of two years. The process usually takes 10–15 days, but some applications may take longer. However, it doesn’t lead to permanent residency. This is the reason why holders of this visa must leave or switch to another visa type once their stay ends.

What is the criteria?

The applicants should be at least 18 years old, and have one year of experience in their current field, and work for an overseas company or own a business abroad. They also need permission from their employer to work remotely and must have medical insurance worth at least Rs 83 lakh for treatment and repatriation.

For Indian applicants, they must have a completed visa form (Form No. 17) with a photo, a passport valid for at least six months, proof of employment and income, a criminal record certificate from India, and a medical insurance certificate.

Where to submit the applications?

They can be submitted at South Korean embassies or consulates in other Indian cities.

What about spouses and children?

According to reports, they will have to provide apostilled marriage or birth certificates and proof of work or school arrangements.

Tags: south koreasouth korea Workation VisaVisa

