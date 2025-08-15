When will China, India Resume Direct Flights? Beijing Provides Big Update

China recently said that it has been in “close communication” with India to resume direct flights between the two nations. This recent announcement has raised hopes of ending a five-year suspension of air travel.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said both sides have been working “for some time” to enable the “early resumption” of flights.

When will the official confirmation come?

According to reports, it could come during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

Why were the flights halted?

India and China halteddirect flights in early 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak. The China Eastern Airlines and Air China had operated daily routes to cities, including New Delhi. The suspension continued amid worsening relations following the military standoff in Eastern Ladakh later.

However, there was some progress made after Indian Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, met senior officials of China Eastern Airlines on Thursday. According to the Indian Consulate’s post on X, the meeting discussed “growth opportunities” in civil aviation and hospitality. Travel industry representatives in Shanghai have also shown strong interest in restoring the air link.

Lin said restarting flights would help “facilitate cross-border travel, exchanges and cooperation” between the two nations.

According to reports, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi could visit India on August 18. The agenda cound be for boundary talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Calling India and China “major developing nations and important members of the Global South,” Lin urged both sides to build political trust, deepen cooperation, and work together in multilateral platforms like the SCO.

