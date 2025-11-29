LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘This Is Virat, Help Needed’: Ukraine’s Drone Attack On Russian Tanker Captured On Video, WATCH

‘This Is Virat, Help Needed’: Ukraine’s Drone Attack On Russian Tanker Captured On Video, WATCH

Ukraine’s Sea Baby drones hit Russian-linked tankers Virat and Kairos in the Black Sea, striking Moscow’s shadow fleet used to evade sanctions. The attacks disrupt Russia’s oil supply chain, raise risks for covert shipping, and target a key revenue source funding the war.

Ukraine’s Sea Baby Drones Cripple Russia’s Shadow Fleet Tankers in High-Stakes Black Sea Strike (Pc: X)
Ukraine’s Sea Baby Drones Cripple Russia’s Shadow Fleet Tankers in High-Stakes Black Sea Strike (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 29, 2025 18:29:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘This Is Virat, Help Needed’: Ukraine’s Drone Attack On Russian Tanker Captured On Video, WATCH

In a severe aggravation of naval hostilities, Ukraine has practically delivered a major setback to Russia’s crucial oil export “shadow fleet,” a.k.a. the “shadow fleet.” Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) sources have verified that the “Sea Baby” naval drone, which was very advanced, was the one that inflicted critical damage to the oil tanker associated with Russia, the Virat, in the Black Sea.

The attack was part of a larger operation that also included another tanker, the Kairos, and is a clear indicator of Ukraine’s changing and successful way of using asymmetric warfare against Russia’s naval assets.

The SBU is said to have released video footage that shows the unmanned aerial vehicle approaching the hull before a huge blast causes the tanker Virat, which has already been hit, to emit smoke. This deliberate action along the coast of Turkey is meant to hinder Russia’s ability to evade international sanctions and to continue supplying its war machine through the sale of oil.



Naval Drone Warfare: Targeting Sanction Evasion

The precision strike against the Virat, as well as Kairos, points to a major change in the Black Sea conflict as the front line now has moved to the high seas and the focus has shifted to economic targets.

The “Virat and the Kairos” were pinpointed as the prime vessels in the Russian “shadow fleet”, a fleet of old oil tankers working under fictitious ownership and often using dubious flags of convenience to transport crude oil from Russia outside the limits of G7 price caps and sanctions.

The capability of the domestically developed Sea Baby drone, which can perform long-range strikes and carry large explosive payloads, signifies that Ukraine can now pose a threat to Russian maritime traffic even far inside the Black Sea, beyond its own shoreline.

Economic Impact: Blacklisting the Oil Supply Chain

The move has a huge economic and geopolitical impact. At the moment of the incident, both Virat and Kairos were in the same situation: empty and on their way to Novorossiysk, the Russian port where they were to be loaded with crude.

By crippling these sanctioned vessels, which together might carry oil worth tens of millions of dollars per cycle, Ukraine is indirectly constraining Moscow’s budget.

The drone-operated sea babies’ triumph in this mission exaggerates the risk factor for all ships tied with the shadowy fleet, thus raising Russia’s expenditure on insurance and transport and making it more difficult for the country to export oil, a vital revenue stream for the arming of the invasion. The occurrence emphatically indicates the risk to all the players concerned in refurbishing the oil trade through Russia’s sanctioning of oil imports.

Also Read: What Is Viral Cigarette Theory Behind Hong Kong’s Deadly Wang Fuk Court Fire? Video Of Worker Smoking Fuels Speculation

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 6:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Sea Baby dronesukraineVirat tanker

RELATED News

‘Always Wrapped In Hijab, Married To Brother’: President Trump Attacks US Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar

Who Is Jodie Haydon? Meet Australian PM Anthony Albanese’s New Wife – Age Gap, Past Relationships, Career & Family Details

Oxford Union Debate Row Sparks ‘Indo–Pak Face-Off’ After Pakistan Claims False Victory; Indian Lawyer Sai Deepak Calls It ‘Operation Manhoos Ki Phati Baniyan’

Cyclone Ditwah Strikes Sri Lanka: Over 200,000 Affected, Death Toll Rises, And India Launches Operation Sagar Bandhu For Relief

Trump Hints At Running for 3rd term – what US Constitution says

LATEST NEWS

‘This Is Virat, Help Needed’: Ukraine’s Drone Attack On Russian Tanker Captured On Video, WATCH

Parul University Successfully Hosts the 3rd Edition of Its International Folklore Festival, Uniting 30 Nations in a Powerful Celebration of Global Harmony

Integrity an ‘Instrument of Survival,’ Says CJI Surya Kant at JGU Event

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: NASA Clears Key Points And Rumors About Alien Spaceship In Recent Briefing

Shocking AI Hack: Chatbots Reveal Nuclear Bomb Guidance When Queries Are Framed As Poems, Claims New Study

Anantnag Police Conducts Mock Drill At Bijbehara Railway Station To Boost Emergency Preparedness

Nikhil Kamath To Interview Elon Musk? Check Zerodha Founder’s Net Worth, His Journey From A Call Center Employee To A Billionaire

Watch Movies, Live Sports On Your Phone Without Internet, Coming Soon: Here’s How

Check Out Delhi-NCR’s 7 Best Hot Chocolate Spots This Winter

India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Match Time, Squad, Live Streaming, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need To Know

‘This Is Virat, Help Needed’: Ukraine’s Drone Attack On Russian Tanker Captured On Video, WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘This Is Virat, Help Needed’: Ukraine’s Drone Attack On Russian Tanker Captured On Video, WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘This Is Virat, Help Needed’: Ukraine’s Drone Attack On Russian Tanker Captured On Video, WATCH
‘This Is Virat, Help Needed’: Ukraine’s Drone Attack On Russian Tanker Captured On Video, WATCH
‘This Is Virat, Help Needed’: Ukraine’s Drone Attack On Russian Tanker Captured On Video, WATCH
‘This Is Virat, Help Needed’: Ukraine’s Drone Attack On Russian Tanker Captured On Video, WATCH

QUICK LINKS