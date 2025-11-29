What Is Viral Cigarette Theory Behind Hong Kong’s Deadly Wang Fuk Court Fire? Video Of Worker Smoking Fuels Speculation

A Wednesday fire in Wang Fuk Court, a Hong Kong Public Housing estate in the Tai Po district, killed at least 128 people and left approximately 200 unaccounted for. The fire was among the deadliest to hit Hong Kong in decades and quickly inspired broad attention, as well as a viral social media theory pointing to a cigarette as the cause of the disaster.

Smoking Worker in Viral Video Sparks Online Speculation

A widely shared video of a maintenance worker smoking on site has sparked speculation that a dropped cigarette might have triggered the catastrophic fire. The clip has been shared widely across social media, with users claiming it showcases the exact moment that sparks could have ignited flammable materials on the building.

However, this theory has not yet been verified by authorities, and no official cause of the fire has been determined. Investigators are treating the viral video cautiously while examining other possible factors that contributed to the tragedy.

Hong Kong🇭🇰

Apparently, the fire was caused by cigarettes🚬.pic.twitter.com/L4qxcI2168 — ダリル【Daryl Dixon】 (@dead1978tt) November 28, 2025







Death Toll, Missing Residents, and Injuries

Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security Chris Tang said on Friday that 128 people have died in the tragedy, with close to 200 still missing. At least 79 other people suffered injuries due to the fire.

“Searches in all units of the seven blocks will continue to ensure there are no other casualties,” Tang said, warning that the death toll could rise as recovery operations proceed.

Role of Bamboo Scaffolding and Renovation Materials

Preliminary findings indicate the fire originated in protective netting on the lower floors and spread through the bamboo scaffolding and green netting surrounding all eight towers at Wang Fuk Court. Investigators noted highly flammable foam boards used during renovations further accelerated the fire.

Officials pointed out that falling bamboo debris fueled the spread, with the fire surging through several floors before being contained by firefighters on the scene.

Corruption Probe and Negligence Allegations

In the wake of the fire, Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption launched an investigation into alleged corruption connected with the renovation project of the building.

Eight people affiliated with the project have been arrested, including scaffolding subcontractors, engineering consultants, and project managers. Police have also suggested that grossly negligent construction work, including the use of unsafe materials and sealed windows with foam, contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

What Officials Say About the Cause

While the online speculation focuses on the viral cigarette theory, the authorities have announced that no official cause has been confirmed yet. Investigations are still proceeding, but it seems early evidence points to a combination of flammable renovation materials, bamboo scaffolding, and possible negligence as major factors. Authorities still urge people not to jump to conclusions until the inquiry is through.

ALSO READ: What Is An Autopen? Donald Trump Claims 92% Of ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ Documents Were Autopen-Signed, Declares Them ‘Terminated’