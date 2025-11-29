What Is An Autopen? Donald Trump Claims 92% Of ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ Documents Were Autopen-Signed, Declares Them ‘Terminated’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that nearly all executive documents signed under former President Joe Biden are now invalid, alleging they were executed using an autopen rather than Biden’s own signature. Trump said that around “92%” of Biden-signed materials including executive orders and clemency documents were signed through the device without Biden’s authorization.

The statement was issued on Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, a day after a shooting near the White House that left one National Guard member dead.

Trump Declares Autopen-Signed Documents ‘Terminated’

In his post, Trump wrote:

“Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect… I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden.”

Trump's Truth Social post

Trump further claimed that Biden “was not involved in the Autopen process,” warning that if Biden says otherwise, “he will be brought up on charges of perjury.”

He accused aides and officials of operating the machine illegally, saying they “took the presidency away from him” by signing on his behalf.

What Is an Autopen?

An autopen is a mechanical device used to reproduce a person’s signature automatically or remotely. It uses programmed pen strokes to create signatures that closely mimic handwriting. Unlike digital or e-signatures, an autopen physically writes with a pen.

The tool has been widely used for decades by world leaders, celebrities, and government offices. Musicians like Bob Dylan and Jon Bon Jovi are known to use autopens for fan items.

Is Using an Autopen Legal?

Yes. A 2005 memorandum from the U.S. Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel during President George W. Bush’s administration stated that a president may direct a subordinate to affix his signature using an autopen once he has approved the decision.

The memo clarified that the decision-making itself cannot be delegated but the physical signing can.

Former President Barack Obama used an autopen in 2011 to extend the Patriot Act while he was traveling, sparking debate but being deemed legally valid. Scholars note that multiple presidents have authorized pardons and clemency using autopens.

Did Biden Use an Autopen?

Reports confirm that the then President Joe Biden has used an autopen, including during travel periods and routine signings. However, there is no evidence that the machine was used without his approval or that pardons were signed without his consent, as Trump alleges.

NBC News previously reported instances of autopen usage, but none suggesting misconduct.

Jeffrey Crouch, an expert on presidential pardons, has noted that autopens have precedent across administrations and are not inherently improper.

Trump’s Previous Claims About Autopen-Signed Pardons

This is not the first time Trump has challenged Biden-era documents.

In March 2025, he declared Biden’s final-day pardons “null and void,” alleging that they were signed without Biden’s knowledge through an autopen. The claims targeted pardons issued to members of the House Select Committee that investigated the January 6 Capitol attack.

Trump ordered the Justice Department and White House counsel to investigate what he called “illegal autopen use” and labeled previous pardons “VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT.”

At a public turkey-pardon ceremony in November, Trump repeated the accusation, insisting that Biden’s autopen-signed pardons were “totally invalid.”

Could These Documents Truly Be Cancelled?

Legal experts say Trump’s claims lack constitutional basis. A sitting president cannot retroactively nullify another president’s lawful executive orders or pardons without judicial or congressional process and autopen usage alone does not invalidate a document under existing federal law.

ALSO READ: Why Did The US Skip G20 Summit In South Africa? Donald Trump Has An Answer- What Is His Issue With South Africa? Explained