Home > World > This Is World's Most Expensive Suite, Has 12 Bedrooms, Bulletproof Windows, One Night Costs Rs…

This Is World’s Most Expensive Suite, Has 12 Bedrooms, Bulletproof Windows, One Night Costs Rs…

What makes this suite truly special is not just its size, but its exclusive features. It has 12 bedrooms, 12 marble bathrooms, and spacious living areas.

Representational image (Freepik)
Representational image (Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: September 21, 2025 17:06:35 IST

The Royal Penthouse Suite at Hotel President Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland, is known as the world’s most expensive hotel suite. With rates starting at $80,000 to $100,000 per night (around Rs 70 lakh to 88 lakh), it has hosted celebrities, world leaders, and dignitaries from across the globe. Spanning the entire eighth floor, the suite covers a massive 1,680 square meters.

What makes this suite truly special is not just its size, but its exclusive features. It has 12 bedrooms, 12 marble bathrooms, and spacious living areas.

Guests can enjoy a private elevator for discreet access, bulletproof windows for security, and even a grand piano. The suite also comes with a personal assistant, chef, and butler available 24 hours a day, ready to meet every guest request.

However, the highlight of the Royal Penthouse Suite is the breathtaking panoramic view. From the suite, guests can enjoy stunning sights of Lake Geneva and the Alps, especially magical during sunset.

Hotel President Wilson itself is located in a prime area of Geneva. It is just a short walk from attractions like The MindEscape and Paquis Baths, and close to Parc de La Perle du Lac.

Shopping enthusiasts can reach Manor Genève Department Store quickly, while public transport, including Gautier bus stop and Geneva train station, is easily accessible.

The hotel also offers world-class dining prepared by Michelin-starred chefs, using the finest local ingredients. Guests can enjoy a luxurious spa with custom treatments and a serene atmosphere. A dedicated team ensures a personalized experience, arranging everything from private yacht trips to tailored shopping tours.

Tags: geneva, Hotel President Wilson, Royal Penthouse Suite, Switzerland

