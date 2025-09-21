LIVE TV
World's Most Elderly Nation Faces Deadly Heatwave, Older Population Use This Trick To Stay Safe, It Is…

World’s Most Elderly Nation Faces Deadly Heatwave, Older Population Use This Trick To Stay Safe, It Is…

When temperatures and humidity rise to dangerous levels, he presses the button, and a support team arrives.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 21, 2025 16:22:03 IST

Japan is now facing a new and dangerous challenge. This year, the country is facing record-breaking heat waves that have put its aging population at serious risk.

According to CNN, 84-year-old Toshiaki Morioka relies on a special alarm device in his home. When temperatures and humidity rise to dangerous levels, he presses the button, and a support team arrives. They help him bathe and protect him from the hazards caused by extreme heat. For many elderly Japanese, such assistance can be life-saving.

Japan’s official Meteorological Agency confirmed that the nation experienced its hottest heatwave on record this year. In August, temperatures reached a staggering 41.8 degrees Celsius. The heatwave began gradually in June and continued well into September, making it unusually long and intense. Central Tokyo reportedly recorded nine consecutive days above 35 degrees Celsius at the end of August.

This extreme weather has hit Japan’s elderly population especially hard. Nearly one in every four or five households includes older people who are vulnerable to heatstroke.

CNN reports that between May and August, around 90,000 people were hospitalized due to heatstroke, with the majority being seniors. Many elderly individuals live alone, without caregivers, which increases their risk during such extreme weather events. Cultural norms and isolation mean that some cannot easily seek help when danger strikes.

To address this crisis, the Japanese government has introduced alarm devices and support systems to assist those most at risk. However, experts warn that the combination of climate change and a rapidly aging society presents a double challenge. As summers become hotter, the need for timely support and preventive measures grows.

