Home > World > This Country Is Battling Low Birth Rate, Now Offering Rs 3 Lakh For One Child, Is China's Neighbour, Name Is…

This Country Is Battling Low Birth Rate, Now Offering Rs 3 Lakh For One Child, Is China’s Neighbour, Name Is…

The shrinking number of young people is not only creating economic concerns but also affecting military recruitment.

Representational image (Pexels)
Representational image (Pexels)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 20, 2025 15:23:09 IST

Taiwan is facing a serious population crisis due to its low birth rate. The government has now launched a new scheme to encourage families to have children by offering financial incentives.

On Thursday, Taiwan’s Cabinet approved cash payments for families with newborns, along with expanded support for infertility treatment. According to report by Focus Taiwan, the move comes as the country struggles to maintain its population and military strength, despite having compulsory military service.

Under the new policy, parents will receive around $3,320 (Rs 2.92 lakh) for the birth of a child. Families who have twins will be given $7,000 (Rs 6.16 lakh). This is an increase compared to the previous scheme, where assistance ranged from $1,300 to $2,300 depending on the mother’s employment status.

The decision comes at a time when Taiwan is on track to become a “super-aged society” by the end of this year. This term is used when more than 20 per cent of a population is aged 65 or older. Currently, Taiwan has one of the lowest birth rates in the world. In 2022, the country recorded a total birth rate of just 0.087.

Experts say that to maintain a stable population, Taiwan would need a fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman. However, official figures from the Ministry of the Interior show that the birth rate is expected to fall for the ninth straight year in 2024.

The shrinking number of young people is not only creating economic concerns but also affecting Taiwan’s military recruitment. Despite mandatory service, the armed forces are finding it difficult to attract enough young soldiers.

Tags: taiwantaiwan birth rate

