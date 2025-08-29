This Is World’s Toughest Exam, Pushes Students To The Limit, Is Conducted By This Country

The Gaokao exam in China is famously known as the world’s toughest exam. It is famous for pushing students to extreme limits in order to secure top scores. According to reports, some students even take intravenous (IV) drips to stay focused during study sessions. Many also survive on very little sleep while preparing for the test.

Gaokao is held every June in China. The exam lasts nearly 10 hours across several days. Students are tested in subjects like Mathematics, Chinese language, and a foreign language.

They are also tested on three other optional subjects depending which career path they want to choose. These include Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Politics, History, or Geography. Some of the Mathematics questions are said to be beyond the high school level, making the exam even more difficult.

In China, Gaokao is the only exam that decides whether a student will get admission into a university. Gaokao functions as a selective exam, similar to South Korea’s “suneung,” directly filtering candidates for top institutions.

Every year, millions compete in this exam. In 2024, about 13.4 million students appeared for the exam, but only 40 per cent managed to score high enough to enter a university.

Out of China’s 2,820 higher education institutions, only 115 are part of the prestigious “Project 211” program. These elite universities accept just 5 per cent of applicants, meaning each admitted an average of 5,800 students last year out of millions of hopefuls.

Preparing for Gaokao is a full-time commitment. Many students study up to 60 hours per week, with some even leaving regular school to focus solely on preparation with private tutors.

