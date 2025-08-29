LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > World > This Is World’s Toughest Exam, Pushes Students To The Limit, Is Conducted By This Country

This Is World’s Toughest Exam, Pushes Students To The Limit, Is Conducted By This Country

The exam lasts nearly 10 hours across several days. Students are tested in subjects like Mathematics, Chinese language, and a foreign language.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 29, 2025 13:39:04 IST

The Gaokao exam in China is famously known as the world’s toughest exam. It is famous for pushing students to extreme limits in order to secure top scores. According to reports, some students even take intravenous (IV) drips to stay focused during study sessions. Many also survive on very little sleep while preparing for the test.

Gaokao is held every June in China. The exam lasts nearly 10 hours across several days. Students are tested in subjects like Mathematics, Chinese language, and a foreign language.

They are also tested on three other optional subjects depending which career path they want to choose. These include Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Politics, History, or Geography. Some of the Mathematics questions are said to be beyond the high school level, making the exam even more difficult.

In China, Gaokao is the only exam that decides whether a student will get admission into a university. Gaokao functions as a selective exam, similar to South Korea’s “suneung,” directly filtering candidates for top institutions.

Every year, millions compete in this exam. In 2024, about 13.4 million students appeared for the exam, but only 40 per cent managed to score high enough to enter a university.

Out of China’s 2,820 higher education institutions, only 115 are part of the prestigious “Project 211” program. These elite universities accept just 5 per cent of applicants, meaning each admitted an average of 5,800 students last year out of millions of hopefuls.

Preparing for Gaokao is a full-time commitment. Many students study up to 60 hours per week, with some even leaving regular school to focus solely on preparation with private tutors. 

ALSO READ: Country With Most Uranium Reserves Has No Nuclear Bombs, Reason Will Surprise You

Tags: chinaGaokao exam

RELATED News

Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?

LATEST NEWS

Did You Know This Actress Who Quit Bhojpuri Industry After Clashing With Pawan Singh?
Temple Sewadaar Allegedly Beaten To Death In Delhi’s Kalkaji Area, One Nabbed
Who Will Barcelona Face This Season In The Champions League 2025? Check For Full List
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
This Is World’s Toughest Exam, Pushes Students To The Limit, Is Conducted By This Country

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Is World’s Toughest Exam, Pushes Students To The Limit, Is Conducted By This Country

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Is World’s Toughest Exam, Pushes Students To The Limit, Is Conducted By This Country
This Is World’s Toughest Exam, Pushes Students To The Limit, Is Conducted By This Country
This Is World’s Toughest Exam, Pushes Students To The Limit, Is Conducted By This Country
This Is World’s Toughest Exam, Pushes Students To The Limit, Is Conducted By This Country

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?