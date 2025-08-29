LIVE TV
Home > World > Country With Most Uranium Reserves Has No Nuclear Bombs, Reason Will Surprise You

Country With Most Uranium Reserves Has No Nuclear Bombs, Reason Will Surprise You

During recent conflicts, heavy modern weaponry was used, which showed how important it is during these days to have this key material.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 29, 2025 12:57:49 IST

Uranium is one of the world’s most precious and key materials to make nuclear weapons. It also helps in generating nuclear energy. Controlling this key material has always been seen as a big source of power and authority in the world. Recent conflicts around the world such as the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran-Israel war, and the India-Pakistan conflict have once again brought this issue into the spotlight. During all of these conflicts, heavy modern weaponry was used, which showed how important it is during these days to have this key material.

Australia holds the world’s largest uranium reserves. Notably, the country does not use them for its own energy or defence needs. Australia has about 1.68 million tonnes of uranium, nearly one-third of the global total. Yet, unlike many nations that depend on nuclear power or build nuclear weapons, Australia has chosen a different path.

Instead of using uranium domestically, Australia exports it to other countries. Uranium makes up nearly 17% of the nation’s energy exports. The country has three major uranium mining sites: Olympic Dam, Honeymoon, and Beverley-Four Mile. Currently, only Olympic Dam and Four Mile are active. In 2022, Australia produced 4,553 tonnes of uranium, accounting for around 8% of global production. This makes Australia the fourth-largest uranium producer in the world.

The key reason behind Australia’s stance is strong public opposition. Since the 1970s, Australians have resisted nuclear power and weapons. The movement began in 1972 after France conducted nuclear tests in the Pacific, sparking protests across Australia. Soon after, uranium mining within the country fueled even greater anger. Activist groups like the Movement Against Uranium Mining and the Campaign Against Nuclear Energy organised large-scale demonstrations.

Over the years, successive governments have faced pressure from both industry and activists, but the public’s opinion has remained clear. Australians have consistently rejected nuclear power and nuclear weapons.

Tags: australia, Uranium, Uranium reserves

