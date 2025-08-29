LIVE TV
Home > World > This Country Has World's Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India's Rank Will Surprise You

This Country Has World's Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India's Rank Will Surprise You

The rankings highlight how air power remains a critical factor in modern warfare.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 29, 2025 12:06:06 IST

In recent times, countries have managed to upgrade their aerial strengths. Conflicts such as the India-Pakistan war, the Russia-Ukraine war, and ongoing tensions in West Asia have shown how aerial superiority can give even smaller nations, like Israel, a major advantage in battle.

According to new data compiled through 2024 and released in 2025 by World Population Review, the United States continues to lead the world with the largest air force. The United States Air Force (USAF), along with aircraft from the Navy, Army, and Marines, operates an impressive 14,000 warplanes. 

Russia comes in second with 4,292 military aircraft. Its fleet includes powerful bombers such as the Tupolev Tu-160 “White Swan” and advanced fighters like the Su-35 and the 5th-generation Su-57.

China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force ranks third, with 3,304 planes. The Chinese fleet features the J-20 and J-35 stealth fighters, and even a newly revealed 6th-generation jet, informally called the J-36.

India holds the fourth position with 2,296 military aircraft, including the French Rafale fighters, which reportedly played a decisive role in its recent conflict with Pakistan.

Japan ranks fifth with 1,459 aircraft in its Japan Air Self-Defense Force, mainly made up of advanced US-built fighters like the F-35 and F-15J.

Pakistan, despite economic struggles, ranks sixth with 1,434 planes, including F-16s, Chinese JF-17s, and Mirage jets.

South Korea follows with 1,171 aircraft, built around strong US-made fighters and its own indigenous models.

Egypt has one of the largest air forces in the West Asia with 1,093 planes.

Turkey ranks ninth with 1,069 aircraft, but it is best known for its cutting-edge drones.

France is on number 10 with 972 aircraft, led by its domestically produced Rafale fighters and advanced military technology.

