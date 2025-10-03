This Man Once Sold His Kidney To Buy Apple iPhone, Was Later Declared Permanently Disabled, Now Survives On…

For one teenager in China, the desire to buy Apple iPhone came at a life-changing cost. In 2011, 17-year-old Wang Shangkun, who came from a poor family, could not afford the newly launched iPhone 4 and iPad 2. Tempted by the promise of quick money, he made a shocking decision and sold one of his kidneys on the black market.

According to reports, Wang was lured by an organ trafficker he found online. Believing one kidney was enough to live a normal life, he agreed to the deal and travelled to a small town in Hunan Province. There, in an unsafe clinic with no proper medical standards, his kidney was removed.

With the money he received, Wang bought his dream gadgets, an iPhone and an iPad. At first, he felt proud, thinking life had finally turned in his favour.

But his happiness was short-lived. Within months, Wang’s health began to fail. His remaining kidney was infected due to unhygienic surgical conditions, and doctors later revealed that his kidney function had dropped to just 25%. What started as a desperate attempt to own luxury gadgets left him permanently disabled.

Now, Wang lives with the consequences of his teenage decision. He depends on dialysis treatment to survive, a painful reminder of the risk he once took.

Wang has since spoken publicly about his story, hoping it serves as a warning to others.

In today’s world, where the latest iPhones and electronic devices often come with extremely high price tags, his experience highlights the dangers of giving in to pressure and making reckless choices.

