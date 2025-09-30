After iPhone 17, Apple Might Announce New Devices In October, Here’s What You Can Expect

Apple’s iPhone 17 series continues to enjoy strong demand since its release, with both the Pro and standard models attracting buyers. This year, the new orange variant has become popular, while the regular iPhone 17 benefited from upgrades that were previously available only on Pro models. Apple might be preparing for more product launches before the end of 2025 and into early 2026. Analysts expect at least five new devices, covering tablets, smart home products, and streaming hardware.

Apple usually follows a two-phase launch strategy. September events focus on iPhones and Apple Watches, while October is reserved for Macs, iPads, and other devices. This schedule helps Apple maintain sales momentum throughout the year, according to Hindustan Times report.

For example, in 2024, Apple introduced Macs powered by the M4 chip and a refreshed iPad mini, while 2023 saw the launch of the M3 MacBook Pro and iMac. Dedicated October events give Apple a clear runway for holiday sales and allow developers to optimise software and accessories for new devices.

Industry rumours suggest several products could be unveiled this October. The AirTag 2 is expected to include an updated Ultra Wideband chip for improved range, accuracy, and privacy. The M5 iPad Pro could bring faster performance with Apple’s latest chip. Apple’s Vision Pro 2 headset may use the M4 or M5 chip, addressing performance issues from the first model. The Apple TV 4K (A17 Pro) could upgrade streaming and gaming capabilities, while the HomePod mini 2 may offer better sound and tighter HomeKit integration, according to the report.

Mac updates may also arrive, although the M5 MacBook Pro is expected in early 2026. Apple is likely to continue highlighting Macs as part of its wider ecosystem, keeping them central to the company’s hardware strategy.

ALSO READ: What’s Wrong With The iPhone 17? Battery, Screen, And AI Issues: Here Is Everything You To Know