LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > After iPhone 17, Apple Might Announce New Devices In October, Here’s What You Can Expect

After iPhone 17, Apple Might Announce New Devices In October, Here’s What You Can Expect

Apple might be preparing for more product launches before the end of 2025 and into early 2026. Analysts expect at least five new devices, covering tablets, smart home products, and streaming hardware.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 30, 2025 01:20:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After iPhone 17, Apple Might Announce New Devices In October, Here’s What You Can Expect

Apple’s iPhone 17 series continues to enjoy strong demand since its release, with both the Pro and standard models attracting buyers. This year, the new orange variant has become popular, while the regular iPhone 17 benefited from upgrades that were previously available only on Pro models. Apple might be preparing for more product launches before the end of 2025 and into early 2026. Analysts expect at least five new devices, covering tablets, smart home products, and streaming hardware.

Apple usually follows a two-phase launch strategy. September events focus on iPhones and Apple Watches, while October is reserved for Macs, iPads, and other devices. This schedule helps Apple maintain sales momentum throughout the year, according to Hindustan Times report.

For example, in 2024, Apple introduced Macs powered by the M4 chip and a refreshed iPad mini, while 2023 saw the launch of the M3 MacBook Pro and iMac. Dedicated October events give Apple a clear runway for holiday sales and allow developers to optimise software and accessories for new devices.

Industry rumours suggest several products could be unveiled this October. The AirTag 2 is expected to include an updated Ultra Wideband chip for improved range, accuracy, and privacy. The M5 iPad Pro could bring faster performance with Apple’s latest chip. Apple’s Vision Pro 2 headset may use the M4 or M5 chip, addressing performance issues from the first model. The Apple TV 4K (A17 Pro) could upgrade streaming and gaming capabilities, while the HomePod mini 2 may offer better sound and tighter HomeKit integration, according to the report.

Mac updates may also arrive, although the M5 MacBook Pro is expected in early 2026. Apple is likely to continue highlighting Macs as part of its wider ecosystem, keeping them central to the company’s hardware strategy.

ALSO READ: What’s Wrong With The iPhone 17? Battery, Screen, And AI Issues: Here Is Everything You To Know

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 1:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: appleIphone 17iPhone 17 ProTim Cook

RELATED News

Top Smartphones Launching in October 2025:New Phones with Specs & Features Preview
World Liberty Financial, Backed by Trump Family, Plans Crypto Debit Card and Asset Tokenization
GTA 6: Check Release Date, Price In India, USA, Dubai, Canada, Characters, Maps, And Trailer Updates
Spotify Founder Daniel Ek to Step Down as CEO, Adopts Co-CEO Structure with Soderstrom and Norstrom
Google Rolls Out Gemini AI: Summarize PDFs And Spreadsheets Instantly! Here Are The Prompts

LATEST NEWS

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
After iPhone 17, Apple Might Announce New Devices In October, Here’s What You Can Expect

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After iPhone 17, Apple Might Announce New Devices In October, Here’s What You Can Expect

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After iPhone 17, Apple Might Announce New Devices In October, Here’s What You Can Expect
After iPhone 17, Apple Might Announce New Devices In October, Here’s What You Can Expect
After iPhone 17, Apple Might Announce New Devices In October, Here’s What You Can Expect
After iPhone 17, Apple Might Announce New Devices In October, Here’s What You Can Expect

QUICK LINKS