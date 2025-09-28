What’s Wrong With The iPhone 17? Battery, Screen, And AI Issues: Here Is Everything You To Know

iPhone 17 Series Faces Several Issues After Launch

Excited about Apple’s new iPhone 17 series? You’re not alone! When these phones first dropped, everyone was buzzing about the cool new upgrades and sleek features.

But as people started getting their hands on them, some unexpected problems popped up. If you’re thinking of upgrading or just curious, stick around, because these issues have sparked plenty of conversations online and might affect your experience.

Let’s dive into what’s going on with Apple’s latest flagship!

Major iPhone 17 Series Problems

iOS 26 Battery Drain and Performance Problems

Users were left frustrated and unsure if the software was ready when many experienced slower performance and faster battery depletion than anticipated after updating to iOS 26.

Users were left frustrated and unsure if the software was ready when many experienced slower performance and faster battery depletion than anticipated after updating to iOS 26. Black Boxes and White Squiggles: Strange Display Glitches

According to a CNET review, the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models occasionally displayed abnormal black boxes and white squiggles on the screen. Apple has already recognized this and vowed a software patch.

According to a CNET review, the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models occasionally displayed abnormal black boxes and white squiggles on the screen. Apple has already recognized this and vowed a software patch. iPhone 17 Pro Durability Issues

According to Bloomberg, some iPhone 17 Pro models developed scratches on the back within hours of being displayed. YouTuber JerryRigEverything also noted that the anodization coating on the camera is easily scratched, particularly at the corners.

Apple Intelligence Bug: What Users Are Saying

Some folks noticed Apple Intelligence features working perfectly for a few days, then suddenly, the Siri animation changed back to the old version and AI features disappeared. Weird, right?

Ever gotten a message saying you need to download AI models, even though your phone shows a whopping 6.59 GB of Apple Intelligence already installed? Yeah, you’re not alone.

The good news? Apple knows about this hiccup and is cooking up a fix in the next iOS update. Stay tuned!

To get out of the trouble quickly, reset the setting and then see! this is a quick fix trick we all indian’s know!!

(With Inputs)

Also Read: GST 2.0 Brings Major Price Cut On Maruti Suzuki Dzire- Don’t Miss These Deals!