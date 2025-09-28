LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > GST 2.0 Brings Major Price Cut On Maruti Suzuki Dzire- Don't Miss These Deals!

GST 2.0 Brings Major Price Cut On Maruti Suzuki Dzire- Don’t Miss These Deals!

Maruti Suzuki Dzire prices have dropped by up to ₹88,000 due to GST 2.0 reforms. Festive discounts up to ₹63,400 make this small sedan more affordable than ever for buyers.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 28, 2025 14:54:01 IST

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Just Became Even Cheaper: Thank You, GST 2.0!

Hey, car hunters! Ready for some sweet news?

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has now been reduced by up to ₹88,000 starting September 22, 2025.
Yep, your favourite small sedan is now more affordable in a variety of variants. Cue the happy dance!

Why the sudden drop?
Everyone says it is the magic of GST 2.0 of the government. They have reduced the tariff on petrol vehicles with a length of less than 4 meters to 18%, which is highly appealing.

What is the formula to calculate this transaction?
Lower tax = lower cost = increased reasons to purchase.

So, Now in case if you have been palning to take the first step towards your first car as Dzire but had concerns about the price, then now is the right moment to enjoy the dream come true.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price Drop: Variant-Wise Price Reduction Details

Variant Old Price (Ex-showroom) New Price (Ex-showroom) Price Cut
LXi ₹6.84 lakh ₹6.26 lakh ₹58,000
ZXi Plus AMT ₹10.19 lakh ₹9.31 lakh ₹88,000
VXi ₹7.84 lakh ₹7.17 lakh ₹67,000
ZXi CNG ₹9.89 lakh ₹9.04 lakh ₹85,000

Extra Festive Season Offers To Sweeten The Deal!

Wait, there’s more good news! Along with the awesome GST price cut, some lucky buyers got extra festive discounts of up to ₹63,400 during September 2025.

That’s like getting a bonus gift just for shopping this season. These exciting offers vary by dealer location, so keep your eyes peeled and get ready to grab an even sweeter deal on your Maruti Suzuki Dzire!

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Cars & Bikes Cheaper After New GST Rates: Tata Motors, Maruti, Mahindra, Renault, Jeep, Bajaj Announce Price Cuts | Full List

18-Month-Old ‘Passenger Princess’ Boards Flight For The First Time, Video Goes VIRAL For This Reason
