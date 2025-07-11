Thousands Of Afghan Migrants Leave Iran Amid Major Clampdown

Iran has pushed out more than half a million Afghans from its territory, a report by the United Nations said.

The expulsion of Afghans began after the conflict between Iran and Israel ended, and the UN says it could be one of the largest forced human migrations this decade.

Iran had already expressed its intention to crack down on millions of Afghans who are living in the country without any documents.

Reportedly, they are involved in low-paid labor across Iran in what is described as “difficult conditions.”

Why Is Iran Expelling The Afghan Migrants?

Data released by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) confirmed that 508,426 Afghans have left Iran through the common border the two countries share.

After a deadline of Sunday for the Afghan migrants to leave the country, up to 51,000 left Iran on Friday.

Similarly, 33,956 Afghans left on Wednesday, while 30,635 migrants left the country on Tuesday.

The dramatic decision to deport Afghans is fueled by claims that some migrants had spied for Israel.

Moreover, sizeable evidence has emerged as well that backs the spying claims, with Iran now claiming it wants to minimize the undocumented Afghan population living in the country.

The struggle for the Afghan migrants does not end when they enter their homeland.

The Difficult Journey Of Afghan Migrants

In fact, they step in Afghanistan amid extremely high temperatures, which may reach up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, or 40 degrees Celsius.

The head of the IOM, Mihyung Park, said the conditions are “dire” and noted thousands “under the sun” in Herat.

She also claimed that almost half of the Afghan migrants living in Iran have returned since the start of June, with around 250,000 making their way back in a week of July.

A video obtained from the Islam Qala border showed that hundreds of migrants are waiting to be transferred back to Afghanistan. Reportedly, many had been staying in Iran for years.

Reportedly, the migrants are shifted to buses and taken to destinations that are largely unknown.

Rights groups across the world have condemned Iran’s decision of mass deportation of Afghans.

