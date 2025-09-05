LIVE TV
Home > World > Tianjin Tango rattles Trump, says "We have lost India, Russia to darkest China"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:06:28 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 5 (ANI): Few days after India, Russia and China stood together at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet in Tianjin, United States President Donald Trump posted a comment on his social media platform Truth Social, stating that the US has “lost Russia and India to deepest, darkest China.”

“Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” Trump wrote.

Trump wrote this with an old picture of three leaders together, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Earlier, Trump had also accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of “conspiring against” America after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended China’s largest-ever military parade on Wednesday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Xi of “conspiring against” the United States as they attended the parade, which marked the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II.

On August 3, Trump had again claimed that New Delhi has offered him a “no tariff” deal as he justified his move to impose a 50 per cent levy on Indian goods.

In a telephonic interview on The Scott Jennings Radio Show, Trump claimed that he understands tariffs better than any human being and criticised India, which he believes is the “most tariffed nation” in the world.

“China kills us with tariffs, India kills us with tariffs, Brazil kills us with tariffs. I’ve understood tariffs better than they did; I understood tariffs better than any human beings in the world. India was the most highly tariffed nation in the world, and you know what, they’ve offered me no tariffs in India anymore. No tariffs. If I didn’t have tariffs, they would never make that offer. So you have to have tariffs,” Donald Trump said.

This is not the first time that Trump has mentioned a “no tariff deal.” Earlier, he had claimed that the business relationship between the two countries for many decades has been “totally one-sided”, “one-sided disaster” and also that “they have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late”.

“What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest “client,” but we sell them very little – Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades. The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India,” he said.

“It has been a totally one-sided disaster! Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the U.S. They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!!” he added.

New Delhi is facing global uncertainties due to heightened economic tensions following the US imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, which was supplemented by an additional 25 per cent due to its purchase of Russian crude oil.

However, Donald Trump has himself faced severe backlash from his own country’s political clout after a US appeals court ruled the tariffs “illegal.” (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS