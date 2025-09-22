LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > "Today when India speaks the entire world listens": Rajnath Singh highlights India's rising global stature during visit to Morocco

"Today when India speaks the entire world listens": Rajnath Singh highlights India's rising global stature during visit to Morocco

"Today when India speaks the entire world listens": Rajnath Singh highlights India's rising global stature during visit to Morocco

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 11:23:07 IST

Rabat [Morocco], September 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday (local time) that India’s stature before the international community has significantly risen, as he interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Morocco during his two-day official visit to the country.

“I am delighted to note that you can sense the rise in stature of India before the international community…Earlier, when India spoke on an international forum, it wasn’t taken as seriously as it should have been. Today, when India speaks on an international forum, the entire world takes note of it and listens…This wasn’t the situation earlier. Despite all geopolitical and global challenges, India is one of the fastest-growing major economies,” Singh said during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Morocco.

During his address, Singh also drew attention to India’s rapid transformation into a hub for startups and innovation.

“…India is becoming a global hub of startups and innovations. There were 500 startups in India in 2014, and it has risen to 1.60 lakh now. From 18 in 2014, the number of Unicorns in India has risen to 118 today,” he said.

He further spoke about the government’s commitment to empowering women through legislative measures.

“We have introduced Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. If you want to return from Morocco to India and contest elections, you are entitled to a 33% reservation in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and Vidhan Sabha…The number of seats has been increased in Parliament,” Singh told the gathering.

The Defence Minister is also scheduled to hold discussions with his counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi, which will further strengthen bilateral ties in defence and strategic cooperation.

India and Morocco are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the field of Defence.

Rajnath Singh arrived in Morocco on Sunday for a two-day official visit, marking the first-ever trip by an Indian Defence Minister to the country.

Singh landed at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, where he was received by the Head Wali of the Military Command of Casablanca and the Indian Ambassador to Morocco, Sanjay Rana.Members of the Indian community, including the President of the Indian Association, also turned out in large numbers to extend a warm welcome to the minister. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: india-morocco-tiesrajnath singhrajnath-singh-in-morocco

RELATED News

S Jaishankar To Meet US State Secretary Marco Rubio, Big Meeting At UNGA Amid H-1B Fee Hike
US again clarifies Trump's H-1B proclamation, says existing visa holders not impacted
"Humne dharm dekh kar nahi, unka karm dekh kar mara hai": Rajnath Singh on Op Sindoor
Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Kirk Forgives Husband’s Killer, ‘He Wanted To…’
Cameras Catch Donald Trump And Elon Musk Whispering At Charlie Kirk’s Funeral, Lip Readers Reveal What They Said

LATEST NEWS

"They spit in face of BCCI," controversial gesture from Pakistan cricketer's Rauf, Farhan invites criticism from opposition
Navratre 2025: Top 50+ Whatsapp Wishes, Quotes, & Trending Social Media Status
9 Colours of Shardiya Navratri 2025: What They Mean and Why They Matter in Your Life
PM Modi interacts with Arunachal's traders, industry reps; discusses impact of GST rate reduction
"Today when India speaks the entire world listens": Rajnath Singh highlights India's rising global stature during visit to Morocco
Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone & Smart TV Deals Dropped Early, Only Prime Members Got In!
Indian Thriller Drishyam To Get Korean Remake, Deok Noh Joins Project, Suspense Hits Global Screens Soon
Kolkata Durga Puja pandal celebrates Bengali language, pays tribute to literary icons Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, and more
Tom Holland injured on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sets; shooting paused
From Observation to Insight: How Dr. Birupakshi Biswas is Transforming Pathology
"Today when India speaks the entire world listens": Rajnath Singh highlights India's rising global stature during visit to Morocco

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Today when India speaks the entire world listens": Rajnath Singh highlights India's rising global stature during visit to Morocco

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Today when India speaks the entire world listens": Rajnath Singh highlights India's rising global stature during visit to Morocco
"Today when India speaks the entire world listens": Rajnath Singh highlights India's rising global stature during visit to Morocco
"Today when India speaks the entire world listens": Rajnath Singh highlights India's rising global stature during visit to Morocco
"Today when India speaks the entire world listens": Rajnath Singh highlights India's rising global stature during visit to Morocco

QUICK LINKS